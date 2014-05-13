UPDATE 1-Microsoft slashes Xbox price, frees up Netflix and other popular apps

(Recasts first paragraph with entertainment apps, adds
executive quote, details throughout)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Microsoft Corp
will take $100 off the price of its Xbox One gaming console and
let users view popular entertainment apps such as Netflix and
ESPN without a $60-plus "Live" subscription, hoping to spur
sales against rival devices like Sony's Playstation 4
and Amazon's Fire TV.
The moves mark another reversal for the software giant on
the Xbox One, which is lagging Sony's PS4 in sales and faces
competition from existing consoles, streaming boxes such as
Apple TV and Amazon's new $99 gaming-and-entertainment device.
Microsoft has backtracked several times in marketing its
gaming console. It dropped a requirement that Xbox One users
maintain a constant Internet connection before the console went
on sale. And it decided to allow support for used games after an
outpouring of outrage from gamers last year.
On Tuesday, the company said it will now sell the Xbox One
for $399, or $499 with a "Kinect" motion sensor, starting June
9. Executives had previously talked about the Kinect, which
tracks hand and body movements, as integral to the device's
experience.
"That's going to appeal to our fans on Xbox 360 who have
been excited to try Xbox One but, because of affordability
options, haven't had the opportunity," Yusuf Mehdi, Xbox vice
president for strategy and marketing, said in an interview. "So
we think that's going to grow the market."
As with Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo's Wii U
consoles, Xbox One and Xbox 360 users will not be charged by
Microsoft to run entertainment apps starting June.
Previously, only those who subscribed to its Xbox LIVE game
and entertainment streaming service, which starts at $60 a year,
could stream content from popular apps such as Netflix,
Hulu and HBO Go.
Sales of the Xbox one console have lagged Sony's PS4 since
their holiday launches. Microsoft Corp said last month
it has sold over 5 million Xbox One video game consoles as of
April 17.
The console went on sale on Nov. 22 in 13 countries,
including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, a
week before Sony's PS4 which sold more than 7 million units as
of April 6.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Cynthia Osterman)