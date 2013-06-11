UPDATE 2-Sony takes on Microsoft, prices new PS4 below Xbox One

* PS4 priced $100 lower than Xbox One
By Malathi Nayak
LOS ANGELES, June 10 Sony Corp on
Monday priced its latest PlayStation 4 console $100 lower than
the new Xbox One by rival Microsoft Corp as competition
for gamers' pockets intensifies ahead of the year-end holidays
and gift-giving season.
Sony said it would sell the latest PlayStation model for
$399 late in the year shortly after Microsoft announced a $499
price tag for its first new Xbox in eight years and said it
would go on sale in the United States in November.
Sony also drew cheers from the audience at the Electronic
Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles when it said the PS4
would run second-hand games and did not require an always-on
Internet connection.
Microsoft had earlier elicited groans from gamers when it
announced restrictions on used games for the Xbox One and said
players had to log onto the Internet for authentication.
"The PlayStation 4 won't impose any new restrictions on used
games," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO of Sony Computer
Entertainment America as the audience whistled and applauded.
Microsoft and Sony hope the consoles will attract new fans
and retain users who are increasingly playing games on
smartphones and other mobile devices, gradually diminishing the
$66 billion video game business. Both companies are also
offering more entertainment options.
The Xbox 360 is currently the best-selling gaming console in
the United States, but global sales are almost on par with the
PlayStation 3.
The new Xbox and PlayStation are both pricier than the $300
Wii U which Nintendo Co Ltd launched late last year
but which has sold poorly, partly due to a dearth of new gaming
titles. Nintendo is expected to announce new games for the
device at the E3 on Tuesday.
Sony did not give details about original programming content
for the PS4 but said new game titles would include Assassin's
Creed IV Black Flag by Ubisoft and Kingdom Hearts III
by Disney Interactive Studios and Square Enix Holdings
Co Ltd.
"It's a very compelling price... given the entertainment PS4
will provide to gamers," Sony Computer Entertainment President
and CEO Andrew House told the E3 event.
The Xbox One is costlier than the current Xbox 360 and
includes a Kinect motion sensor for hands-free game playing.
Microsoft also announced several exclusive game titles,
including a rendition of 'Minecraft' and a new installment in
the popular 'Halo' franchise, which will be released in 2014.
The device will go on sale in 21 countries, including
Britain, before the year-end holidays, the company said. Yusuf
Mehdi, an executive at Microsoft's interactive entertainment
unit, did not set any sales targets for the new Xbox.