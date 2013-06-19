UPDATE 1-Microsoft reverses position on Xbox One Internet, game sharing

SEATTLE, June 19 Microsoft Corp said on
Wednesday that users of its forthcoming Xbox One game console
will be able to play games offline without establishing an
Internet connection, and will be able to lend or sell used
disc-based games.
The announcement reverses the company's position when it
unveiled the console in May, causing consternation among
hardcore gamers.
The company had reversed its earlier stance on used games
and daily online authentication after listening to "candid
feedback" from its fans, Don Mattrick, president of the
Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft, said in a blog
post on Wednesday.
Last week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los
Angeles, Microsoft announced a $499 price tag for its first new
Xbox in eight years and said it would go on sale in the United
States in November in 21 countries.
Its rival, Sony Corp, said it would sell the
next-generation PlayStation model for $399 late in the year. At
an E3 presentation to announce features of the PlayStation 4,
Sony drew cheers from the audience when it said the PS4 would
run second-hand games and did not require an always-on Internet
connection.
Before changing its policy, Microsoft had elicited groans
from gamers when it announced that used games could be played on
the Xbox One for a fee to be determined by game publishers and
said players had to log onto the Internet for authentication.
"You told us how much you loved the flexibility you have
today with games delivered on disc. The ability to lend, share,
and resell these games at your discretion is of incredible
importance to you," Mattrick said in his blog post. "Also
important to you is the freedom to play offline, for any length
of time, anywhere in the world."