REFILE--Microsoft's Xbox One sales cross 5 million

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Microsoft Corp
has sold over 5 million Xbox One video game consoles to
retailers since its launch in November, the company said on
Thursday.
In January, the U.S. software company said Xbox One sales
had crossed three million as of the end of 2013.
The console went on sale on Nov. 22 in 13 countries,
including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, a
week before rival Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 was
released.
Sony said on Wednesday it sold over 7 million PlayStation 4
units as of April 6 and is struggling to keep up with consumer
demand.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)