REFILE--Microsoft's Xbox One sales cross 5 million

(Refiles to remove extraneous word URGENT from the headline)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Microsoft Corp has sold over 5 million Xbox One video game consoles to retailers since its launch in November, the company said on Thursday.

In January, the U.S. software company said Xbox One sales had crossed three million as of the end of 2013.

The console went on sale on Nov. 22 in 13 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, a week before rival Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 was released.

Sony said on Wednesday it sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and is struggling to keep up with consumer demand. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)
