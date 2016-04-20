Microsoft to stop production of Xbox 360

April 20 Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it would stop production of its popular Xbox 360 video game console, which helped the company gain a firm foothold in the market.

The company said on its website it would continue to sell existing inventory of the consoles, with availablity varying by country. (bit.ly/1U6G8bF)

Sales of older-generation consoles, such as the Xbox 360 and Sony's PlayStation 3, have been declining as consumers shift to newer consoles from the companies.

The Xbox 360 was launched in 2005.