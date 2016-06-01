Microsoft sells patents to Xiaomi, builds "long-term partnership"

SINGAPORE, June 1 Software maker Microsoft Corp
is selling about 1,500 of its patents to Chinese device
maker Xiaomi, a rare departure for the U.S. company and
part of what the two companies say is the start of a long-term
partnership.
The deal, announced on Wednesday, also includes a patent
cross-licensing arrangement and a commitment by Xiaomi to
install copies of Microsoft software, including Office and
Skype, on its phones and tablets.
Both companies declined to discuss financial terms of the
deal.
"This is a very big collaboration agreement between the two
companies," Wang Xiang, senior vice president at Xiaomi, said by
telephone ahead of the deal.
Analysts said Xiaomi's ambitions to be a major player
outside China were hampered by weak patent protection and a fear
of a prolonged legal battle.
"This deal might just give them enough of a patent trove to
move to Western markets," said Sameer Singh, a UK-based analyst.
"Their position in China has been under constant attack from
even lower-end Android vendors, so moving overseas is now a
necessity."
Shipments of Xiaomi phones fell 9 percent year-on-year in
China in the first quarter, according to Strategy Analytics, and
its market share dipped to 12 percent from 13 percent, squeezed
not only by Huawei and Samsung Electronics
but also smaller contenders including Oppo and Vivo.
Wang said the acquisition of Microsoft patents, which
included voice communications, multimedia and cloud computing,
on top of some 3,700 patents the Chinese company filed last
year, were "an important step forwards to support our expansion
internationally."
Xiaomi launched its first U.S. device earlier this month, a
TV set-top box it developed in cooperation with Alphabet Inc's
Google, which owns the Android operating system it and
most Xiaomi devices run on. Xiaomi has also launched a tablet
which runs a version of Microsoft's Windows operating system.
Jonathan Tinter, corporate vice president at Microsoft, said
the company was keen to tap into Xiaomi's young, affluent and
educated users by having its products pre-installed on their
devices. He declined to go into detail about the patent deals,
but said the overall deal was something "we do only with a few
strategic partners."
Microsoft has cut licensing deals with many Android device
makers over the years, but has had less luck with Chinese
manufacturers.
Florian Mueller, a patents expert who consulted for
Microsoft in the past, said it was rare for Microsoft to
actually sell its patents, adding "it's possible Microsoft found
it easier to impose its Android patent tax on Xiaomi as part of
a broader deal that also involved a transfer of patents."
