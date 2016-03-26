Microsoft meets with private equity over Yahoo deal

| Healdsburg, CALIFORNIA, March 26
Healdsburg, CALIFORNIA, March 26 Microsoft Corp
executives are in early talks with potential Yahoo Inc
investors about contributing to financing to buy the
troubled Internet company, a person familiar with the situation
said.
The talks are preliminary, the person added, and Microsoft
is focused on preserving the relationship between the two
companies. Microsoft and Yahoo have longstanding search and
advertising agreements.
Private equity firms interested in Yahoo approached
Microsoft, the person added. Microsoft declined to comment.
Yahoo is auctioning its core Internet business, which
includes search, mail and news sites. The faded Internet pioneer
has been struggling to keep up with Alphabet Inc's Google and
Facebook Inc in the battle for online advertisers.
Verizon's Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said in
December that the U.S. wireless carrier could look at buying
Yahoo's core business if it was a good fit.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP moved on Thursday to
overthrow the entire board of Yahoo, including Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer, who has struggled to turn the company around in
her nearly four years at the helm.
Microsoft's interest in Yahoo comes nearly a decade after
another approach. In 2008, then-CEO Steve Ballmer tried
unsuccessfully to buy Yahoo for about $45 billion.
Website Re/code previously reported meetings between
Microsoft and investors.
(Reporting Sarah McBride, editing by Peter Henderson and Hugh
Lawson)