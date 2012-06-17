Microsoft nears deal to buy Yammer - source

June 17 Microsoft Corp is close to
buying business software company Yammer Inc for more than $1
billion, according to a source familiar with the details.
Microsoft's interest in Yammer, known for its social
networking functions, could allow the software giant to beef up
its offerings for corporations.
A Microsoft spokesman declined to comment. A representative
from Yammer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Backed by PayPal co-founder and Facebook investor
Peter Thiel, Yammer said it counts more than 80 percent of
Fortune 500 companies as clients. It raised more than $140
million in venture capital funding.
Bloomberg, which first reported the deal, said the
announcement about the transaction was expected at the end of
June.