UPDATE 3-Microsoft to buy Yammer for $1.2 billion

By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, June 25 Microsoft Corp agreed
to buy online social network firm Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in
cash, which will allow the software company to offer a service
like Facebook Inc's to corporate customers.
Talk of a deal had circulated earlier this month, but the
two companies only confirmed an agreement on Monday.
Four-year-old Yammer, which has 5 million users of its
private, in-company social networks, helps companies' internal
communications and collaboration by allowing employees to form
groups and interact with each other freely. Companies such as
Ford Motor Co, Supervalu and Deloitte are
customers.
The 400-employee firm will keep its headquarters in San
Francisco but will become part of Microsoft's Office unit under
Kurt DelBene in Seattle. Yammer will still be led by current CEO
David Sacks, a former PayPal executive.
The service should fill a growing gap that Microsoft was
struggling to fill with its SharePoint application for creating
private websites for intra-company projects.
"This acquisition will immediately make Microsoft a strong
competitor in the enterprise social market," said Larry Cannell,
an analyst at tech research firm Gartner. "It was a stretch to
call the capabilities in SharePoint's MySite feature a social
network site."
With Yammer, employees can use a private, online company
directory to contact co-workers, form networks, chat, share
links and post news. A basic version of Yammer is free, but a
subscription buys more security and integration with other
company-wide software. Yammer's subscription-based business
model makes it different from ad-driven network companies like
Facebook or LinkedIn Corp.
The deal, which values Yammer's users at about $240 each,
may ignite interest in companies offering similar services, such
as Salesforce.com Inc, Jive Software Inc and
Telligent.
The area of internal networking for companies has attracted
other big tech companies such as Cisco Systems Inc,
which has a similar offering to Yammer called WebEx Social, and
International Business Machine Corp with a rival product
called Connections.
Microsoft, which owns a small fraction of Facebook shares,
has been looking for ways to make its desktop-bound products
more interactive and attractive to its core corporate users and
home consumers, and has even been experimenting with its own
social network called So.cl (pronounced 'social').
Last year it paid $8.5 billion to buy online chat company
Skype, which it is integrating into its offerings, including the
next version of Office.
Microsoft's Office suite of applications - including Outlook
email, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentation program -
is the bedrock of most companies' day-to-day working software.
The Office unit is Microsoft's most profitable, contributing
60 percent of its profit last year, and amassing more sales than
its flagship Windows operating system.
Microsoft closed down 2.7 percent at $29.86 on Nasdaq.