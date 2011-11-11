MIDCAP-Baidu's strong earnings make it a standout:Erol Emed

(Erol Emed is an analyst at Reuters Investment Views, a
Japanese commentary service. The opinions expressed are his
own.)
U.S.-listed Baidu may be the only viable internet
stock worth looking at in China. The company surprised the
market with better-than-expected third-quarter results last
month.
Over the past two weeks, 19 analysts have raised their
full-year earnings estimates on Baidu, while there have been 5
downgrades. The shares jumped nearly 7 percent after the results
on Oct. 27, but ended below their pre-earnings level at $136 on
Thursday.
The relative quality of the company shows in its historical
announcements. It has beaten market expectations in all of the
past 8 quarters, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
The market's renewed optimism is reflected in the stock's
high StarMine Analysts Revision Model (ARM) which measures the
ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in
analyst sentiment.
More analysts revising up estimates and ratings, the higher
the ARM score. Baidu scores 92. The highest score is 100.
However, it is not a cheap stock as it trades at a forward
price earnings of 46.2. Its current Price-to-Book ratio is a
hefty 36. The relative expensiveness can also be seen in its
very low StarMine Relative Value (RV) score of 4, which places
Baidu among the most expensive stocks in its comparable
universe.
CONTEXT:
China's top search engine forecast market-beating
fourth-quarter revenue, after reporting robust third-quarter
earnings, shrugging off concerns a weak economy could hit
advertisers.
The stock is up 41 percent so far this year, while the
Nasdaq is down 1 percent.
China, with about 500 million users, is the world's largest
Internet market. Yet, with Internet penetration hovering around
36 percent and user sophistication outside the big cities still
low, the potential for growth is huge.
(At the time of publication Erol Emed did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article.)
