Midcoast Energy Partners to raise up to $575 mln in IPO

June 14 Midcoast Energy Partners LP, a limited
partnership formed by Enbridge Energy Partners LP, filed
with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $575 million in an
initial public offering of its common units.
Enbridge Energy said this week that it was to float Midcoast
Energy, whose initial asset will consist of about 40 percent
ownership interest in Enbridge Energy's existing natural gas and
natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business in the United
States.
Enbridge Energy had said it would sell a minority of its
total limited partnership interests in the offering.
Houston, Texas-based Midcoast Energy told the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that BofA Merrill Lynch was underwriting the IPO. ()
Midcoast Energy deals in NGL gathering and transportation
pipeline systems, natural gas processing and treating facilities
and NGL fractionation facilities.
Midcoast Energy reported net income of $34.2 million on
operating revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter ended March
31, according to the filing.
The company said it would be using the proceeds of the
offering to repay debt and make a distribution to its parent.
Midcoast Energy intends to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEP".
The filing did not reveal how many units the company planned
to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.