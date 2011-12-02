UPDATE 1-Mid-Con Energy Partners sets IPO price range

* Sees IPO of 5.4 mln units at $19-$21 each
Dec 2 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP filed
with regulators to offer up to 5.4 million common units priced
between $19 and $21 each, and added four underwriters to its
initial public offering.
The company, which focuses on oil and gas properties in the
mid-continent region of the United States, had filed for an
offering of up to $140 million in August and intends to list its
common units on Nasdaq under the symbol 'MCEP'.
In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), Mid-Con added Raymond James, Wells Fargo
Securities, Oppenheimer & Co and Baird to the list of
underwriters to its IPO.
The limited partnership, founded in July this year, had RBC
Capital Markets as the sole underwriter in its initial
application.
Mid-Con follows Rose Rock Midstream LP, which set the price
range for its IPO on Thursday, as more limited energy
partnerships look to go public amidst better market conditions.