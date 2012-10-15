版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Mid Con Energy Partners shares down 1.9 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 15 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP : * Shares were down 1.9 percent after the bell after it announces share offering.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐