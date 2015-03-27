Saudi strikes on Yemen, any Iran deal to have little oil supply impact-Goldman

SINGAPORE, March 27 Saudi Arabian-led strikes on
Yemen and a potential nuclear deal with Iran that could lead to
a loosening of sanctions against Tehran would have little
near-term impact on oil supplies, Goldman Sachs said.
Oil prices fell earlier in March, in part on the rising odds
of a deal with Iran being reached, while crude markets soared
this week as a coalition of Sunni-ruled nations, led by Saudi
Arabia, started airstrikes in Yemen against Shiite Houthi
rebels.
"We expect both events to have negligible near-term supply
impacts, with the build in crude inventories set to continue in
2Q 15. Longer term, a deal with Iran could lead to greater OPEC
supplies although the timing of the sanction relief remains
uncertain," Goldman Sachs said in an overnight note to clients.
"While Yemen is a small producer (145,000 barrels per day in
2014), the price rally is driven by fears of potential
escalation and the proximity of the Bab el-Mandeb strait ...
Closure of the strait could impact 3.8 mb/d of crude and product
flows," the bank said, but added that tankers could be diverted
to travel around Africa instead of passing Yemen.
About Iran, the bank said that any deal was unlikely to lead
to higher Iranian oil exports before the second half of the
year.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)