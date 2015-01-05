版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Midea Group signs strategic agreement with JD.com on e-commerce

Jan 5 Midea Group

* Says signs strategic agreement with JD.com on e-commerce

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AvDlyv

Further company coverage:

(Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐