BRIEF-Midea Group signs strategic agreement with JD.com on e-commerce

BRIEF-Datatrak International reports Q1 revenue $1.953 million
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
Jan 5 Midea Group
* Says signs strategic agreement with JD.com on e-commerce
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AvDlyv
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results