UK's Johnson calls on Russia to persuade Assad to end Syrian conflict

LONDON, July 19 Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Russia to use its "unique ability" to stop the Syrian conflict by convincing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to put an end to five-years of fighting which have ravaged the country.

"Russia in particular has a unique ability to persuade the Assad regime to end the carnage and return to the negotiating table," Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday with visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Johnson called the current Syrian situation "dire" and said the country faced a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe". (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)