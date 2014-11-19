France says jets strike IS targets to break Kirkuk frontline

PARIS Nov 19 France's defence ministry said on
Wednesday that two Rafale jets had struck Islamic State targets
alongside coalition planes near the northern Iraqi oil city of
Kirkuk in an effort to breach the group's frontlines.
Two Dassault-built Rafale fighters, both armed
with four missiles, targeted trenches used by Islamic State to
besiege the city at around 0330 GMT, the ministry said in a
statement.
"This action was carried out simultaneously with our allies
to create a breach in the defensive positions held by the
terrorists on the frontline between Iraqi forces and Islamic
State," the ministry said.
French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll earlier on
Wednesday told BFM TV that France would soon increase its
deployment in the region to tackle Islamic State.
Officials have told Reuters that Paris is set to send Mirage
fighter jets to Jordan to increase the number of missions
against Islamic State.
France currently has nine fighter jets, a maritime patrol
aircraft, an AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and a refuelling
plane at its base in the United Arab Emirates as part of its
"Chammal" Iraq mission, as well as a warship in the Gulf.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)