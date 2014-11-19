France says jets strike IS targets to break Kirkuk frontline

PARIS Nov 19 France's defence ministry said on Wednesday that two Rafale jets had struck Islamic State targets alongside coalition planes near the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk in an effort to breach the group's frontlines.

Two Dassault-built Rafale fighters, both armed with four missiles, targeted trenches used by Islamic State to besiege the city at around 0330 GMT, the ministry said in a statement.

"This action was carried out simultaneously with our allies to create a breach in the defensive positions held by the terrorists on the frontline between Iraqi forces and Islamic State," the ministry said.

French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll earlier on Wednesday told BFM TV that France would soon increase its deployment in the region to tackle Islamic State.

Officials have told Reuters that Paris is set to send Mirage fighter jets to Jordan to increase the number of missions against Islamic State.

France currently has nine fighter jets, a maritime patrol aircraft, an AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and a refuelling plane at its base in the United Arab Emirates as part of its "Chammal" Iraq mission, as well as a warship in the Gulf. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)