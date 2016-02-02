Italy's Trevi to sign Mosul dam contract in coming days -minister

ROME Feb 2 Italy's Trevi Group has won a contract to carry out repairs on the Mosul hydro-electric dam in Iraq and is expected to sign a contract in coming days, Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"Trevi has won the bid" for the work on the dam, Gentiloni told reporters at a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Rome. "I believe the contract will be signed in coming days."

Italian forces will be deployed to protect the work site for the dam, which is in desperate need of repairs. Deployed just up the road from Islamic State-held Mosul, Italian forces will be in a potential combat zone. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)