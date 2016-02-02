UPDATE 1-Italy's Trevi to sign Mosul dam contract in coming days

(Adds background and details)

ROME Feb 2 Italy's Trevi Group has won a contract to carry out repairs on the deteriorating Mosul hydro-electric dam in Iraq and is expected to sign a contract in the coming days, Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"Trevi has won the bid" for the work on the dam, Gentiloni told reporters at a news conference held jointly with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Rome. "The contract will be signed in coming days."

Italian forces will be deployed to protect the work site for the dam, which is in desperate need of repairs and has forced the U.S. military to draft a contingency plan for its potential collapse.

The 3.6-km-long (2.2-mile) dam has suffered from structural flaws since it was built in the 1980s, and its failure would send a wall of water down the heavily populated Tigris River valley.

Italy has so far declined to join bombing raids against Islamic State (IS) in Syria, but last month Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would deploy 450 troops to protect workers at the dam, which is just up the road from IS-held Mosul.

"We have been in contact with Baghdad for many weeks, and the Italian forces will be deployed to defend the work site in agreement with the coalition," Gentiloni said after a meeting with officials from more than 20 countries who have agreed to fight IS together.

IS has created a self-proclaimed Caliphate across swathes of Syria and Iraq, and is spreading into other countries, notably Libya.

Islamic State seized the Mosul dam in August 2014, raising fears they might blow it up and unleash a flood of water on Mosul and Baghdad that could kill hundreds of thousands.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters recaptured the dam two weeks later with the help of coalition airstrikes and Iraqi government forces. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Ralph Boulton)