UPDATE 2-Iraqi government reaches deal with Kurds on oil, budget

(Adds context, analyst comment)
By Isabel Coles and Dominic Evans
ARBIL/BAGHDAD Dec 2 Iraq's government reached a
temporary agreement with Kurdish regional authorities on Tuesday
to end a dispute over oil exports and budget payments to the
semi-autonomous Kurdish region.
Under the deal, 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from
Kirkuk will be exported via a pipeline running through Kurdish
territory to Turkey, in addition to 250,000 bpd from the
region's own fields.
The crude will be sold by Iraq's state oil marketing
organisation (SOMO), representing a compromise by the Kurds, who
have long insisted the constitution entitles them to sell oil on
their own terms.
In return, Baghdad will resume budget payments to the Kurds,
who have suffered a financial crisis since the federal
government cut funding to the region early this year as
punishment for their moves to export oil independently.
The agreement will help Iraq increase oil exports at a time
when its budget is strained by low oil prices and the cost of
financing a war against Islamic State militants who control much
of the country. It will last at least for the budget year if
neither side defaults.
"It needs some technical work which starts immediately by
the KRG," Iraqi Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters,
describing the deal as a win-win for both sides.
"It will entail the KRG exporting 250,000 barrels per day to
Turkey to Ceyhan. It will be handed there to SOMO."
A source in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said
the region will sell 250,000 bpd of oil produced in areas under
its control to SOMO at Ceyhan but would be free to sell anything
produced over and above that amount.
That could mark a significant boost for the region, which
has said it plans to export as much as 1 million bpd by the end
of next year, but has faced long-running opposition from Baghdad
to exporting its own crude.
Oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan share prices
jumped on the news. Oslo-listed DNO and London-listed
Genel Energy, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, and
Afren were all up by between 7 and 12 percent by 1513
GMT on Tuesday.
The Kurdish government will also help to link the Kirkuk oil
fields to its pipeline to Turkey because the original pipeline
has been destroyed and is currently under Islamic State control.
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq Brett
McGurk called the deal an "important breakthrough" in a Twitter
post.
Besides resuming payments to the Kurds of 17 percent share
of the national budget, Baghdad will disburse $1 billion towards
salaries and equipment of the Kurdish peshmerga forces, who are
fighting Islamic State in the north.
Iraqi Kurdistan began independently exporting crude to
Ceyhan in May, drawing the ire of Baghdad, which claims sole
authority to export oil from the country.
Ayham Kamel, Director of Middle East & North Africa at
Eurasia Group in London, said the deal could still be derailed
by political disagreements.
"Until there is a final oil and gas law, Baghdad could still
turn of the (budget) taps on the KRG at anytime if there's a new
disagreement," Kamel said. "At the same time, it appears at
first look to reaffirm the centrality of Baghdad in oil affairs
in Iraq."
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)