Weatherford says not responsible for radioactive material stolen in Iraq

BAGHDAD Feb 17 U.S. oilfield services company
Weatherford said on Wednesday it was not responsible or
liable for "highly dangerous" radioactive material stolen last
year from a storage facility in southern Iraq.
"Weatherford has no responsibility or liability in relation
to this matter because we do not own, operate or control sources
or the bunker where the sources are stored," the company said in
a statement to Reuters.
"SGS is the owner and operator of the bunker and sources and
solely responsible for addressing this matter," it added,
referring to SGS Turkey, an Istanbul-based inspection and
verification company which Iraqi officials have said owns the
material.
