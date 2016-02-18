UPDATE 4-SGS, Weatherford trade blame over Iraq's missing nuclear material

* SGS says device disappeared from bunker provided by
Weatherford
* Weatherford says Turkish unit of SGS had sole control and
access
* Source's radioactive strength was very weak, according to
SGS
* Iraq reported no elevated radiation levels detected - IAEA
By Michael Shields and Stephen Kalin
ZURICH/BAGHDAD, Feb 18 Swiss inspections group
SGS and U.S. group Weatherford International Plc
traded recriminations on Thursday, both denying
responsibility for the disappearance last year of radioactive
material used to test pipes at an oil field in southern Iraq.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Iraq was searching for a
"highly dangerous" radioactive source whose theft in November
had raised fears among Iraqi officials that it could be used as
a weapon if acquired by Islamic State.
SGS said in a statement that the equipment and material,
when not in use, had been stored in a "secured bunker" provided
by Weatherford, which it said was the "main contractor" and had
hired its Turkish unit to perform the tests.
"The disappearance of the equipment occurred while the
equipment was stored in the Weatherford bunker," it said, adding
the loss was discovered on Nov. 3.
Weatherford said on Thursday it holds no responsibility or
liability in relation to the issue and had answered all
inquiries raised by Iraqi and U.S. authorities to their
satisfaction.
"SGS Supervise Gozetme Etud Control had sole control and
access to the material and bunker," it said in a statement,
referring to the Turkish unit of SGS.
Yet SGS said its staff required Weatherford's prior written
approval to access the site.
"The site where these operations are conducted is fully
secured and guarded by security guards under the responsibility
of the owner of the site. SGS does not assume any responsibility
for the site security and does not control accesses," SGS said,
adding that many contractors used the site.
Its Turkish business immediately notified Iraqi authorities
and cooperated fully with the investigation, it said.
SGS added that it has no contractual relation with
Iraq-based security company Ta'az, which it said controlled the
site and employed expatriate staff.
An operations manager for Ta'az previously declined to
comment, citing instructions from Iraqi security authorities.
SGS said the radioactive content of the stolen device was
most likely very weak, putting its strength at nine curies, a
conventional unit for measuring radioactivity.
Radioactive sources used in equipment like this are similar
in strength to those used in medical radiography, it said.
"At the time of the disappearance of the equipment, the
source was close to the end of its useful life," SGS said. "It
is therefore safe to affirm that the remaining radioactive
content of the source is now very weak."
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said
separately that Iraqi authorities had reported on Thursday that
no elevated radiation levels have been detected following the
theft.
"They informed the IAEA that after the theft of a source, an
extensive search was performed and a criminal investigation was
launched," the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement.
