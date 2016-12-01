Islamic State tells supporters to quit messaging apps for fear of U.S. bombs

* Twenty IS commanders killed this year
* Group has used messaging apps to recruit and communicate
By Ali Abdelaty
CAIRO, Dec 1 Islamic state has told its members
to stop using internet-based communication apps like WhatsApp
and Telegram on smartphones, suspecting they are being used by
the U.S.-led coalition to track and kill its commanders.
Until recently, the hardline group used such apps to chat
with members and supporters outside its main areas of control in
Syria, Iraq and Libya -- including, say French officials, the
assailants who staged attacks across Paris a year ago, killing
at least 130 people.
A U.S.-led military coalition has been bombing Islamic State
positions since 2014, when the group proclaimed a caliphate in
Syria and Iraq. Twenty commanders of the group were killed this
year, including spokesman Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani.
"If you get onto the programs like WhatsApp and Telegram or
others from Mosul, and get in touch with a person being tracked,
the crusaders will start thinking about you ... assessing your
importance and identifying the locations of the (Islamic State)
centres by following you," said an article in the group's weekly
newspaper, Al-Naba, published online.
The new instructions came as the group tries to fight off a
U.S.-backed offensive on Mosul, its last major stronghold in
Iraq, by far the biggest city it controls.
Islamic State members already avoid communicating directly
with each other on Twitter, which they used 2-3 years ago to
spread their ideology and attract new followers.
The group has used Telegram, a messaging service, but its
account has become a lot less active. While Telegram offers
private messaging, its main use to Islamic militants has been as
a distribution tool to share propaganda with backers to repost
on Twitter for the wider world.
Pro-IS sites on Telegram frequently remind readers that
Telegram is for sharing messages only among supporters, and "not
a media platform for (preaching) to all Muslims and the West",
in other words for recruiting sympathisers to join their cause.
Dozens more alternative messaging apps exist, offering
various degrees of anonymity and security, but the phones
required to use them are seen as increasingly risky possessions.
Al-Naba called on the militants to shut down their mobile
phones before entering any of the group's bases to avoid
exposing them to air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition.
"Switch off your phone after you finish your communication
and beware of the greatest disobedience of all - switching it on
when your are in one of the offices," it said. "As long as it
has power, the phone is spying on you."
In Mosul, Islamic State is cracking down on communication
with the outside world to prevent residents from helping the
forces advancing on the city, executing people for using mobile
phones. Earlier this year, it confiscated satellite dishes to
prevent people from seeing the progress made by the Iraqi army.
Islamic State has executed 42 people from local tribes,
caught with SIM cards, Iraqi intelligence officers said last
month. This could not be independently confirmed.
WhatsApp bars Islamic State supporters for a litany of
violations of its terms of service. But identifying violators in
private conversations is difficult since the Facebook-owned
company implemented strict end-to-end encryption earlier this
year.
Telegram, which has a long history of anti-censorship
battles with governments around the world, says its policy is to
block terrorist channels open to the public, and other illegal
public content. Private communications between individuals are
not blocked on the service, as these conversations are also
encrypted.
Despite the company's ban, this week pro-Islamic State
Telegram channels claimed responsibility for a knife attack at
Ohio State University and detailed Islamic State fighters' plans
in the Philippines to expand into southeast Asia.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by
Maher Chmaytelli and Peter Graff)