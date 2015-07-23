Israel gives Jordan helicopters for border security - U.S. source

July 23 Israel has given retired U.S.-supplied
Cobra combat helicopters to Jordan to help the Hashemite kingdom
fend off insurgent threats on the Syrian and Iraqi borders, a
U.S. official with knowledge of the deal said.
The handover, initiated last year, was approved by
Washington, which provided mechanical overhauls for
the aircraft before they were incorporated free of charge in
Jordan's existing Cobra fleet, the official said.
"These choppers are for border security," the official, who
requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, told
Reuters.
Asked how many Cobras were transferred, the official said:
"Around 16, though some may have been used by the Jordanians for
spare parts" rather than kept intact.
Jordanian and Israeli officials declined comment, as did the
Pentagon.
Israel and Jordan, as well as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, this
week hosted U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who offered
reassurances about the regional fight against Islamic State and
the July 14 international deal curbing Iran's nuclear programme.
Israel originally had two Cobra squadrons - each consisting
of around 30 of the aircraft, which are designed to back ground
troops with aerial surveillance as well as machine gun and
rocket fire, and to be nimble enough to elude surface-to-air
missiles.
One of the squadrons was disbanded in the mid-2000s and the
other in 2013, with Israel's air force preferring the more
powerful, U.S.-supplied Apache helicopters also in its fleet and
an expanded role for its thrifty and versatile pilotless drones.
The Jordanian air force has 25 Cobras in service, according
to the London-based International Institute for Strategic
Studies. The Cobra's manufacturer is Bell Helicopter, a Textron
company.
Following Egypt, Jordan made peace with Israel in 1994. But
the countries had maintained discreet security ties dating back
to the early 1970s and Israel has pledged to step in should
Amman be threatened by Islamic State or other insurgents
rampaging elsewhere in the Middle East.