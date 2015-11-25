Russia economic retaliation on Turkey won't cut too deep

* Russian response to jet downing unlikely to affect energy
* Some tourism, Russian poultry exports restricted
* Limits on other food exports may follow, including grain
By Polina Devitt and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia may mothball deals with
Turkish firms and curb imports of Turkish goods in retaliation
for the downing of a Russian fighter jet, but it is unlikely to
let the fallout affect energy exports that are the core of their
economic relationship.
Pushed to the margins of the European mainstream, in part
because of their idiosyncratic leaders, Turkey and Russia have
found support in each other, building burgeoning trade ties.
Those ties were under scrutiny on Wednesday after Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused Turkey of a "criminal
act" in shooting down a Russian Su-24 jet. Ankara said it
encroached into Turkish airspace, while Moscow said it did not.
"The direct consequences could lead to our refusal to take
part in a whole raft of important joint projects and Turkish
companies losing their positions on the Russian market,"
Medvedev said in a statement.
Energy exports from Russia to Turkey are the biggest part of
the trade relationship. After Germany, Turkey is the
second-largest buyer of Russian natural gas. Russia's Gazprom
supplies about 27 billion cubic metres of Russian
natural gas a year, or almost 70 percent of the total gas Turkey
consumes.
Halting gas flows "would be a very tough decision as the
export markets are bad, they are not rising but only getting
tighter," said Mikhail Krutikhin, a partner at the RusEnergy
consulting firm.
"The loss of such a big market (as Turkey) would be very
sensitive both for the state budget and for Gazprom."
Asked if there was any threat to its supplies to Turkey, a
spokesman for Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom
declined to comment.
Limiting supplies would have risks for Russia: it would send
a message to other customers that deliveries are at the mercy of
political considerations, and with global demand low, Moscow
would struggle to find alternative customers.
Gazprom could slow preparation work for a planned new
pipeline, dubbed TurkStream, that would deliver gas via Turkey
to southern Europe. There would though be little real effect
because the project is years away from the start of construction
and is already beset with obstacles.
FRAGILE ECONOMIES
There appeared to be no appetite for any steps that would
heap serious pain on either Turkey or Russia, both of which are
already struggling economically.
Russia's economy will shrink around 4 percent this year from
the combined effects of the low oil price, and sanctions over
the conflict in Ukraine.
Andrei Kostin, the head of Russian state-owned bank VTB
, told reporters at a forum in the Russian city of
Yekaterinburg that politics and economics should be kept
separate.
"I would not be inclined to whip up the situation right
now," said Kostin. "I think that one has to approach this very
calmly. There are always negative events going on in the world."
Meanwhile Turkey's economy will grow only under 3 percent
this year, below the government's target, weighed down by
political uncertainty at home and conflict in the Middle East.
"Erdogan is a tough character, and quite emotional, and if
Russia pushes too far in terms of retaliatory action, I think
there will inevitably be a counter reaction from Turkey (like)
tit-for-tat trade sanctions," Nomura strategist Timothy Ash
wrote in a note.
"But I think there is also a clear understanding that any
such action is damaging for both sides, and unwelcome."
But even if Ankara and Moscow avoid inflicting deep economic
damage on each other, there was still a whole range of deals,
investments and commercial relationships that could be
threatened in the fallout from the downing of the Russian jet.
Russia's state Atomic Energy Corporation, known as Rosatom,
is due to build Turkey's first nuclear power station, a $20
billion project. Rosatom said it has no comment on the issue.
Shares in Turkish firm Enka Insaat, which has
construction projects in Russia and two power plants in Turkey
using Russian gas, fell for a second day on Wednesday.
Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, which has six
breweries in Russia and controls around 14 percent of the
market, also saw its shares fall on Tuesday.
Tourism is already being hit. After Russian officials on
Tuesday advised holidaymakers against travelling to Turkish
resorts, at least two large Russian tour operators said they
would stop selling packages to Turkey.
Russians are second only to Germans in terms of the numbers
visiting Turkey, bringing in an estimated $4 billion a year in
tourism revenues.
FOOD FIGHT
Retaliatory measures could suck in the trade in food.
Turkey, alongside Egypt, is the equal biggest buyer of
Russian wheat. It bought 4.1 million tonnes in the marketing
year which ended on June 30.
Traders and Russian officials said no restrictions had been
imposed on the export of grain to Turkey, but some traders said
they anticipated there could be informal measures soon to limit
the volumes reaching Turkey.
In the other direction, Russia is a major importer of
Turkish food products.
During past diplomatic spats with other countries, Russia's
food safety watchdog has imposed bans on imports of certain
products, though it always says it is for public health reasons
only and not linked to politics.
The watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, announced on Wednesday that
it was suspending imports of poultry from one Turkish company,
citing tests that showed the presence of dangerous bacteria.
Asked if there would be a blanket suspension of Turkish
poultry exports, the watchdog's spokesman, Aleksey Alekseenko,
told Reuters: "For now it's too early to talk about this. I
think a decision will be taken soon at the level of the top
political leadership."
(Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin in YEKATERINBURG,
Vladimir Soldatkin in NIZHNY TAGIL, Svetlana Burmistrova and
Diana Asonova in MOSCOW; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)