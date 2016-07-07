RPT-Turkey appears to be in vanguard of 'throttling' social media after attacks

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Can Sezer
SAN FRANCISCO/ISTANBUL, July 7 After suicide
bombers killed 45 people at Istanbul's main airport last week,
the Turkish government appeared to take a step that has become
increasingly common around the world in moments of political
uncertainty: restricting access to Facebook, Twitter and
YouTube.
Turkey denies that it blocks the internet, blaming outages
last week and earlier this year on spikes in usage after major
events. But technical experts at watchdog groups say the
blackouts on social media are intentional, aimed in part at
stopping the spread of militant images and propaganda.
Countries such as China and Iran have long kept tight
control over online media, but human rights and internet
activists say that many more democratic governments are now
using internet cutoffs to stifle free speech under the guise of
fighting terrorism.
Government-ordered internet restrictions can include
outright blocking or 'throttling' that slows certain websites to
the point where they are unusable.
"It's becoming the go-to mechanism for governments trying to
control the flow of information," said Peter Micek, global
policy and legal counsel for Access Now, a group that campaigns
for digital rights and monitors shutdowns. "It is still the Wild
West in terms of what's acceptable behavior and what violates
human rights online."
While there were about 15 internet shutdowns around the
world in 2015, there have been at least 21 instances so far this
year, according to Access Now.
The trend helped prompt the United Nations Human Rights
Council last week to renew what has become known as the
'internet resolution,' effectively defining internet shutdowns
as a violation of human rights. The resolution, which has been
adopted by the more than 40 member states since its introduction
in 2012, is not legally binding, but is meant to set standards
for state behavior.
TURKEY IN VANGUARD
Turkey has emerged as one of the countries using internet
shutdowns most aggressively in response to political events,
according to human rights advocates.
Turkey has shut down access entirely to certain sites, or
throttled it, on seven occasions over the past year, according
to Turkey Blocks, a group that monitors censorship in Turkey.
In such cases, including after the Istanbul attack last
week, the Turkish government has invoked a national security law
to publicly ban the broadcast of certain material. In the case
of social media, that appears to have been effected by a
throttling or shutdown of sites.
Speaking to Reuters, a senior Turkish government official
denied that Turkey engages in internet throttling and said that
the inability to access sites - including after last week's
attack - was due to heavier-than-average traffic.
"In the wake of major developments, including terror
attacks, more users try to access social media platforms and the
increased demand inevitably slows down the Internet," said the
official.
About three hours after the Istanbul airport attack, users
across the country commented on social media that they were
forced to use virtual private networks - which can access the
internet via another country - to access Facebook, Twitter and
YouTube, while many other sites were unaffected.
Around the same time, the Turkish prime minister's office
imposed a formal media restriction and banned sharing images of
the blast or the scene. As on previous occasions, that appears
to have been carried out by restricting access to social media.
"If we would like to contain graphic images, we impose a
formal restriction," said the Turkish official. "The formal
restriction does not prevent the media from reporting the
incident but limits the distribution of graphic and violent
images such as body parts."
Alp Toker, project coordinator at Turkey Blocks, said his
group's specialized software and statistical analysis gives him
a "high degree of confidence" that social media sites were
blocked in Turkey after the Istanbul attack, as they have been
on other occasions this year, through throttling rather than an
excess of traffic. Reuters was not able to verify his analysis.
Representatives of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
and Alphabet Inc's YouTube declined comment on the
matter. But sources close to the companies said the sites did
not experience technical problems on the day of the attack last
week.
The massive server farms run by each of those companies are
designed to handle spikes in traffic, and very rarely experience
interruptions in service. When they do, the companies usually
offer an explanation, even for very short outages, which did not
happen last week.
Turkish internet service providers TTNET, a unit of
fixed-line operator Turk Telekom, Uydunet and Turkcell did not
respond to requests for comment.
BROADER FREEDOM ISSUES
The apparent restriction of access to social media at
certain times is seen by some as part of a broader attack on the
media by the Turkish government.
Under President Tayyip Erdogan, who has dominated domestic
politics for a decade and a half, human rights groups decry what
they call an unprecedented crackdown on opposition voices as the
country faces multiple security threats.
Although he has an official Twitter account, Erdogan has
said he doesn't like the platform. "As you know, I am against
this social media. There have been many attacks on me because of
this," he said when meeting taxi drivers last week.
In Turkey, a complete ban on internet services eventually
requires a court decision, which site owners can appeal.
Throttling - which is harder to detect - leaves uncertainty,
meaning users or site owners cannot appeal the decision.
In more than 25 countries, laws could be interpreted in a
way that allows governments to shut down the internet or take
over telecom networks, said Micek at Access Now.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Can Sezer; Additional
reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler in Istanbul, Dustin
Volz in Washington and Jeremy Wagstaff in Singapore; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Bill Rigby)