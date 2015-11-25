UPDATE 2-Turkey's Erdogan says does not want escalation after Russian jet downed

* Russia threatens economic revenge through trade, tourism
* Turks, Russians differ on where jet was shot down
* Western leaders urge sides not to let situation escalate
(adds Erdogan, Putin, Merkel quotes)
By Nick Tattersall and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Nov 25 President Tayyip Erdogan said
on Wednesday that Turkey did not want any escalation after it
shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, saying it
had simply acted to defend its own security and the "rights of
our brothers" in Syria.
But while neither side has shown any interest in a military
escalation, Russia has made clear it will exact economic revenge
through trade and tourism. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said
on Wednesday that important joint projects could be cancelled
and Turkish firms could lose Russian market share.
The downing of the jet on Tuesday was one of the most
serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member and
Russia for half a century, and further complicated international
efforts to battle Islamic State militants in Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the plane was attacked
when it was 1 km (0.62 miles) inside Syria and warned of
"serious consequences" for what he described as a stab in the
back administered by "the accomplices of terrorists".
U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois
Hollande, seeking to forge a broader alliance against Islamic
State after attacks in Paris this month, pressed Russia to focus
on the jihadist group and urged Moscow and Ankara not to let the
situation escalate.
Speaking at a business event in Istanbul, Erdogan said the
Russian jet had been fired at while in Turkish airspace but had
crashed inside Syria, although he said parts of it landed in
Turkey and injured two Turkish citizens.
"We have no intention of escalating this incident. We are
only defending our own security and the rights of our brothers,"
Erdogan said, adding Turkey's policy in Syria would not change.
"We will continue our humanitarian efforts on both sides of
the (Syrian) border. We are determined to take all necessary
measures to prevent a new wave of immigration."
Turkey has been angered by Russian air strikes in Syria
targeting Turkmens near its border, who are Syrians of Turkish
descent. It had repeatedly warned Russia over airspace
violations since October and last week summoned the Russian
ambassador to protest against the bombing of Turkmen villages.
Putin has said Russian planes had in no way threatened
Turkey, but had merely been carrying out their duty to fight
Islamic State militants inside Syria.
Erdogan dismissed that version of events.
"It has been said that they were there to fight Daesh," he
said of Russian air strikes, and using an Arabic acronym for
Islamic State.
"First of all, the Daesh terrorist organisation does not
have a presence in this region of Latakia and the north where
Turkmens are based. Let's not fool ourselves."
He said Turkey had made a "huge effort" to prevent an
incident like the downing of the Russian aircraft, but that the
limits of its patience had been tested.
Putin on Wednesday accused Turkey's political leaders of
encouraging the "Islamisation" of Turkish society, something he
described as a deeper problem than the downing of the jet.
ECONOMIC REVENGE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the downing of the jet
had complicated efforts to find a political solution in Syria
and said everything needed to be done to avoid an escalation.
"Of course every country has a right to defend its territory
but on the other hand we know how tense the situation is in
Syria and in the surrounding area," she told parliament, adding
she had asked Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to "do
everything to de-escalate the situation".
Increased tensions could have significant economic and
political repercussions which are in neither Moscow nor Ankara's
interests, analysts warned. But both Putin and Erdogan are
strong-willed leaders ill-disposed to being challenged.
"If Erdogan becomes involved a cycle of violence, FDI
(foreign direct investment), tourism, and relations with the EU
and U.S. will all be in jeopardy," risk analysis firm Eurasia
Group said in a note.
"Our bet is that the episode will not escalate ... National
interest will probably prevail over emotion, but given the
players, that's not a sure bet."
Turkey imports almost all of its energy from Russia,
including 60 percent of its gas and 35 percent of its oil.
Russia's state Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) is due to
build Turkey's first nuclear power station, a $20 billion
project, while plans are on the table for a gas pipeline from
Russia known as TurkStream.
Turkish building and beverage companies also have
significant interests in Russia.
Shares in Enka Insaat, which has construction
projects in Russia and two power plants in Turkey using Russian
gas, fell for a second day on Wednesday. Brewer Anadolu Efes
, which has six breweries in Russia and controls
around 14 percent of the market, also saw its shares fall on
Tuesday.
Russians are second only to Germans in terms of the numbers
visiting Turkey, bringing in an estimated $4 billion a year in
tourism revenues. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on
Tuesday advised them not to visit and one of Russia's largest
tour operators to the country said it would temporarily suspend
sales of trips.
"Erdogan is a tough character, and quite emotional, and if
Russia pushes too far in terms of retaliatory action, I think
there will inevitably be a counter reaction from Turkey (like)
tit-for-tat trade sanctions, perhaps extending to things like
the Russia nuclear deal," said Nomura strategist Timothy Ash.
"But I think there is also a clear understanding that any
such action is damaging for both sides, and unwelcome. The ball
is in Russia's court now," he wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley in
Istanbul; Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Paul Carrel and Madeline
Chambers in Berlin; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by
Pravin Char)