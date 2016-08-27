UPDATE 4-Kurdish-aligned group in north Syria says targeted by Turkish warplanes

* Turkey yet to comment on report by Jarablus Military
Council
* Ankara wants to stop Kurdish forces extending control
* Turkish strikes on Kurdish force set it at odds with U.S.
(Add Turkish military sources saying plane hit ammunition
store)
By Umit Bektas
KARKAMIS, Turkey, Aug 27 A group allied to
Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said it was
bombarded by Turkish warplanes on Saturday, after Turkey's
military launched an incursion this week into northern Syria
against both Islamic State and Kurdish forces.
Turkish military sources said planes had hit an ammunition
store south of Jarablus, but they did not give details.
If the jets struck targets linked to the Kurdish-aligned
group, it would signal Turkey's action against Kurdish-backed
forces in Syria was being ratcheted up a notch.
The Jarablus Military Council, a group that is part of the
Kurdish-backed SDF, said the jets hit a village south of the
strategic town of Jarablus, causing civilian casualties. It
called the action "a dangerous escalation".
A Reuters witness in Karkamis, a Turkish town on the other
side of the border from Syria's Jarablus, saw warplanes flying
from Turkish air space early on Saturday into Syria and then
heard several blasts. The identity of the planes was not clear.
Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and
warplanes entered Jarablus this week, seizing the frontier town
that had been an Islamic State stronghold. The rebel force
backed by Turkey were largely Arab and Turkmen.
The Turkish campaign pre-empted action by Kurdish-backed
forces which had sought to get to Jarablus first.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials
have made clear that the incursion is as much about pushing away
Islamic State as it is about preventing Kurdish forces filling
the void left as the Islamists withdraw.
Turkey wants to stop Kurdish forces gaining control of a
continuous stretch of territory along its southern border, which
Ankara fears could be used to support the Kurdish militant group
PKK that is fighting an insurgency on Turkish soil.
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have extended their control
beyond Jarablus, seizing five nearby villages from Islamic
State, Turkish security sources said. The Turkish Red Crescent
has distributed food in Jarablus since Friday, the sources said.
RIVALRIES AND ALLIANCES
The Jarablus Military Council said the village of al-Amarna,
which lies a few km south of Jarablus, was hit by the warplanes.
In response to the Turkish strike, it said: "If they do not
attack our forces, then we will keep the border strip secure."
The newly formed Jarablus Military Council has said it was
made up of people from the area with the aim of capturing the
town and the surrounding region from Islamic State militants.
However, the Turkish-backed rebels seized Jarablus first.
The Jarablus Military Council has aligned itself with the
SDF, which encompasses several militias including Arabs and the
Kurdish YPG group.
The SDF alliance is backed by the United States, putting
Ankara at odds with NATO ally Washington in the engagement in
Syria, where a multi-faceted conflict has raged for five years.
A complex web of rivalries and alliances has emerged from what
began with an uprising against Syrian President Bashar al Assad,
drawing in world powers and regional states.
On Thursday, a day after Turkey began its cross-border
offensive, Turkish troops fired on U.S.-backed YPG forces, which
is part of the SDF. Turkey's state news agency described that
salvo as warning shots. The use of Turkish warplanes against an
SDF-aligned group would point to tougher action.
A Reuters witness in Karkamis heard blasts and smoke rising
from the nearby Syrian village of Kivircik.
Several militias under the SDF banner pledged support to
Jarablus Military Council after it reported the Turkish bombing.
The Northern Sun Battalion, an SDF faction, said in a
statement it was heading to "Jarablus fronts" to help the
council against "threats made by factions belonging to Turkey".
Tension has mounted in Syria's Aleppo region in the past
year between the U.S-backed Kurdish YPG force and its allies on
one hand and Turkish-backed rebel groups on the other. The two
sides have clashed on several occasions.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun in
Ankara and Tom Perry in Beirut; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Mark Heinrich and Ros Russell)