UPDATE 1-Twitter, law enforcement investigate alleged Islamic State threats

(Adds confirmation of Twitter statement, background)
WASHINGTON, March 2 Twitter Inc and law
enforcement authorities are investigating alleged threats made
by Islamic State militants against the social media network's
co-founder and other employees, the company said in reaction to
media reports.
Islamic State supporters, in online posts on Sunday, called
for attacks against Twitter and its "interests," including death
threats, according to the online news media company Buzzfeed as
well as the NBC news network.
"Our security team is investigating the veracity of these
threats with relevant law enforcement officials," a
representative for Twitter said in a statement on Monday.
Buzzfeed first reported the story on Sunday.
One alleged threat was directed to Twitter co-founder Jack
Dorsey, NBC reported. Dorsey didn't address or acknowledge the
threats in his latest tweets on Sunday.
The messages were posted on an anonymous file-sharing
website called Pastebin, according to the media reports.
"Your virtual war on us will cause a real war on you," one
post by Islamic State supporters said, according to Buzzfeed.
"We told you from the beginning it's not your war, but you
didn't get it and kept closing our accounts on Twitter, but we
always come back."
Islamic State militants have relied heavily on Twitter and
other social media networks to coordinate and to communicate,
including the publishing of shocking videos of beheadings and
other violent acts against its enemies.
But social media companies, including Twitter, have also
removed content and suspended accounts that post gruesome
content, such as executions.
Twitter's user policy prohibits the use of the service for
violence and threats, stating on its website: "You may not
publish or post direct, specific threats of violence against
others."
The company does not, however, "proactively monitor
content," a spokesperson for the network told Reuters last week,
adding that such policies were in place for other similar
companies.
Twitter's platform, which allows people to post
140-character messages with pictures and brief video clips, has
more than 288 million users across the world, the company says.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)