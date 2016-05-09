UPDATE 1-Alleged Syrian hacker sympathetic to Damascus headed to U.S.-source

(Adds details throughout, background)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON May 9 An alleged computer hacker
sympathetic to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government is
due to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on
Tuesday after being extradited from Germany, a U.S.
law-enforcement source said on Monday.
The source said Peter Romar, 36, an alleged member of the
hacking group Syrian Electronic Army, was being flown to the
United States on Monday.
Romar is one of three Syrian nationals charged in March by
U.S. federal prosecutors in Virginia with being part of a
criminal conspiracy.
Two other defendants in the case, Ahmad Umar Agha and Firas
Dardar, were charged with being involved in a "hoax regarding a
terrorist attack," and "attempting to cause mutiny of the U.S.
armed forces."
Dardar and Agha are still believed to be in Syria.
Romar and Dardar were charged separately with extortion and
wire fraud. Prosecutors alleged their activities included
attempts to blackmail hacking victims and transfer their
extortion payments to Syria, with Romar in Germany acting as a
middleman, according to a court document.
The alleged hackers used a relatively unsophisticated
hacking tactic known as "spear-phishing," to target computers
belonging to media networks, including CNN, National Public
Radio, the Associated Press and Reuters, in addition to
Microsoft Corp, Harvard University and Human Rights
Watch, the U.S. Justice Department said at the time of the
indictment.
The group's most notorious escapade was the hijacking of an
Associated Press Twitter account in April 2013, involving the
issuing of a message saying the White House had been bombed and
President Barack Obama injured. That hack caused a temporary
stock market plunge.
The hackers also allegedly tried, unsuccessfully, on
multiple occasions to infiltrate the White House data systems.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball,; additional reporting by Eric
Auchard, writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and G Crosse)