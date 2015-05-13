Yemen war risk could strangle strategic sea trade routes

* Millions of barrels of oil shipped daily past Yemen
* Shipping costs could rise prohibitively
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, May 13 With Middle East giants Saudi
Arabia and Iran squaring up on opposing sides in the Yemen war,
the dangers to vital oil tanker and goods voyages are growing
daily.
Millions of barrels of oil pass through the Bab el-Mandeb
and Strait of Hormuz everyday to Europe, the United States and
Asia - waterways which pass along the coasts of Yemen and Iran
respectively. Insurance costs for shippers are likely to jump.
Last week Iran released Marshall-Islands container ship
Maersk Tigris and its crew which were seized in the Strait of
Hormuz. This prompted the United States to send vessels to
temporarily accompany U.S. flagged ships through the strait.
Iranian patrol boats had shadowed a separate container ship
earlier last month.
"The whole area is a tinder box now," said John Dalby of
Marine Risk Management Ltd, which provides private armed
security teams for ships in the area.
"The main tension appears to be between the navies - be it
Iranian patrol boats or ships or other forces in the area. That
in some ways creates more uncertainty than dangers from Somali
pirates as we saw previously, and - more worryingly - far more
firepower capability."
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on
Wednesday that it would not led Saudi-led naval forces inspect
an Iranian cargo ship bound for Yemen.
Saudi-led forces have imposed inspections on all ships
entering Yemen in an attempt to prevent weapons being smuggled
to the Iran-allied rebel Houthi group that controls much of the
country.
"The question for us is: could the Bab el-Mandeb become so
perilous to navigate that guns onshore - controlled by Houthis -
might shoot at ships? ... If so, fasten your seatbelts, the
insurance rates are going to go up," said Michael Frodl, of U.S.
based consultancy C-Level Global Risks.
CHANGING ROUTES?
The likelihood of a sharp rise in the premiums on voyages
could be as much a deterrent to trade as the conflict itself.
"The reality is that ships heading to the Gulf, the Red Sea
and the Eastern Mediterranean will be obliged to reconsider
their movements not simply because of the widening scope of the
attacks on, and seizures of, commercial vessels but also because
of prohibitive insurance premiums," said Jonathan Moss of law
firm DWF, who acts for insurers.
Khalid Hashim of Precious Shipping, one of
Thailand's largest dry cargo owners, added: "If gets really bad,
insurers may altogether stop covering calls to the badly
affected areas."
Hashim said if the Iranian cargo ship went ahead with its
intention to deliver aid to Yemen despite a call by the U.S. to
deliver it to neighbouring Djibouti, it may lead to a response
by the Saudi-led coalition.
"That could possibly escalate tensions in a wide area
including the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and through to the
Straits of Hormuz. That would surely be bad for shipping, and
for all the countries in the region," Hashim said.
The U.S. Maritime Administration and the Marshall Islands
flag registry have both warned of increased risks for ships
operating around Hormuz.
"If a boarding by Iranian forces occurs even after declining
permission, the boarding should not be forcibly resisted by
persons on the U.S. flag merchant vessel. Refraining from
forcible resistance in no way indicates consent or agreement
that such a boarding is lawful," one of the advisories said.
The region has already seen disruptions in recent years due
to Somali piracy and attacks by militants.
A suicide bombing carried out by al Qaeda killed 17 sailors
on the U.S. warship Cole in the southern Yemeni port of Aden in
2000. Two years later, al Qaeda hit a French tanker in the Gulf
of Aden, south of the Bab el-Mandeb, which led to a tripling of
insurance premiums.
"The tensions are rising, with some concern evident as
tanker owners have long memories of the tanker war from the
1980s," said Phillip Belcher of tanker association INTERTANKO,
referring to vessels that were fired at during the Iran-Iraq
war.
(Editing by William Hardy)