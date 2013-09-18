MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 18

DUBAI, Sept 18 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Eerie calm in countdown to Fed conclusion
* Brent ends at six-week low as fears over Syria fade
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
* Gold dips for 3rd session, Fed stimulus decision in focus
* Tunisia union offers plan to end political crisis
* West lobbies UN nuclear meeting to reject Arab push on
Israel
* Libya plans to list mobile operator Libyana next year
* Five big U.N. powers to meet on Syria draft Tuesday -U.S.
* Iraq plans 50 water and sewage projects -minister
* France's Total snaps up Chevron's Pakistan retail network
* Iran confirms exchange of letters with Obama
* Western banks eye growth in Islamic trade finance
* RBS to boost Mideast, Africa trade finance after regional
revamp
* Turkish central bank prepared to tighten policy further
EGYPT
* Gunmen kill Egyptian army officer and soldier in Nile
Delta
* Police hunt veteran Islamist in southern Egypt
* Egypt detains Brotherhood spokesman Haddad - officials
* Brotherhood leaders liken Egypt jail cells to graves
* Detainees kill Frenchman in Egypt police custody -security
sources
* Eni says Egypt pledges repayment of $800 mln in arrears
* Egypt's FIHC buys 18,000 T sunflower oil in tender-trade
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE falafel chain to IPO on Nasdaq Dubai as soon as
October-sources
* Dubai developer DAMAC picks banks for London IPO-sources
* UAE to announce bank exposure rules in 1-2 months -banker
* TABLE-UAE Aug CPI at 1.3 pct y/y for third month in row
SAUDI ARABIA
* ADVISORY-Saudi Arabia's bourse to close Sunday-Monday for
National Day
* TABLE-Saudi July imports fall 7.0 pct y/y, non-oil exports
+7.4 pct
* TABLE-Saudi Aug inflation eases to 3.5 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait drops idea of Hormuz bypass oil pipeline - paper
QATAR
* Qatargas signs 5-yr deal to supply LNG to UK from Jan
* Soccer-Australia wants compensation for Qatar World Cup
switch
* Myanmar's state-backed telcos seek backing to take on new
rivals
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain opposition leader accused of inciting "terror"
* Investcorp among those interested in Versace-sources
* Arcapita says emerges from Chapter 11
OMAN
* Oman to sell 19 pct stake in top telecom operator