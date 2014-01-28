MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 28

DUBAI Jan 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by emerging markets turmoil

* Oil loses $1 as emerging markets struggle, U.S. Fed weighs

* Gold steady ahead of Fed; stimulus outlook in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends losses; Saudi petchems track lower oil prices

* MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt's "new normal" aids financial market rebound

* Talks on Iran nuclear deal expected in NY in February-U.S.

* Congress secretly approves U.S. weapons flow to 'moderate' Syrian rebels

* Syria peace talks hit more trouble as rebel city "starves"

* OPEC says can handle extra oil from Iran, Libya, Iraq

* If he can hang on, Libyan premier may win oil standoff

* Iraq plans state investment bank to push projects

* Tunisia's stock market up 1.7 pct after constitution approved

* Iraq delays domestic bond issuance to 2015 -c.bank chief

* Iraq c.bank chief says expects to withdraw licences of five banks

TURKEY

* France's Hollande cautiously backs Turkey EU membership bid

* Turkish central bank seen yielding to rate hike pressure

* Turkish banks brace for rising rates, slowing loan growth

* Turkish lira's dive wrecks balance sheets, deters foreign investment

* Turkish Treasury borrows 150 mln euro from French Development Agency

* GDF Suez signs coal power plant deal with Turkey

* Turkish Jan manufacturing confidence falls to 101.4 points

* Turkish January capacity usage falls to 73.9 pct

* Turkish fixed-coupon bond yields 11.25 pct, above f'cast

* Turkey's Halkbank seen continuing to handle Iran oil payments - U.S.

* Turkey's Bank Asya to raise capital, sell retailer stake

EGYPT

* Egypt's generals give Sisi green light to run for president

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment

* Egypt's central bank acts to support imports with huge dollar sale

* Egypt deputy prime minister tendered resignation -statement

* BG Group shares plunge after Egypt turmoil hits earnings outlook

* Libyan militiaman released in Egypt after diplomats freed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Pentagon notifies Congress of possible F-16 upgrades for UAE

* Abu Dhabi investor seeks to exit Mongolia bank after governance row

* OPEC producer UAE considers importing North American gas

* ENBD CEO happy with bank's Dubai exposure, rules out acquisitions

* Dubai prime home price growth slows on state cooling measures

* Abu Dhabi residential real estate rebounds strongly in 2013 -report

* Mall developer MAF to invest $816 mln in Dubai over 5 yrs

* Dubai lender Mashreq's Q4 net profit jumps 48 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says buys 715,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit gains 7.6 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telecom firm Zain posts flat Q4 profit, forex losses bite

* Kuwait's Shuaiba refinery seen back to full flow on Monday