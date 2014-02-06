MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 6

DUBAI Feb 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equity markets inch up after recent slide, yen rises vs dlr, euro

* Brent rises on spread trade, cold supports U.S. oil

* Gold rises, off highs, as investors mull mixed U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rebound along with global markets

* Russia says now is not the time for UN resolution on aid to Syria

* U.S. has warned France about doing business with Iran -Kerry

* Iraqi efforts to block Iranian overflights 'not enough' -U.S. official

* Syria misses chemical weapons handover deadline

* Morocco says to follow UN rules in disputed Sahara oil hunt

* Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets sink

* Anbar conflict halts Iraq's trucked oil exports to Jordan

* Russia's Gazprom Neft sees Iraqi output start in spring

TURKEY

* Turkish lira firms as deputy PM assures no economic crisis

* Turk Telekom expects 2014 revenue to grow by 4-5 percent

* Akbank net profit flat in 2013 at 2.94 billion lira

* TABLE-Turkish Jan CPI +1.98 pct m/m, +7.75 pct y/y

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction

* Deadline for Cukurova payment in row over Turkcell stake pushed back

* INSIGHT-Reclusive cleric's followers pose biggest threat to Turkey's Erdogan

* Turkish central bank sells 30 bln lira in repo, bids 51.447 bln lira

* Turkish January automotive sales down 8 percent

* Turkey's Tofas posts 434.2 mln lira 2013 profit

EGYPT

* Egypt army chief Sisi says will run for president -report

* Egypt's Meditrade seeking up to 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil

* Egyptian pound steady in official, black markets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.N. expert says UAE judicial system controlled by executive

* Emaar regains investment grade credit rating as Dubai booms

* Indian regulator approves Etihad's stake buy in Jet Airways unit - website

* Morris joins Emirates NBD from Standard Chartered

* Lazard expands Middle East asset management with ex-ING Dubai team

* Dubai's DP World says consolidated volumes slip 3.8 pct in 2013

* IFR-Moody's withdraws DHCOG ratings on inadequate information

* IFR-UAE's Gulf Navigation convertible as soon as this month

* Dubai's Drake and Scull wins $87.5 mln Saudi contract - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Ex-Saudi oil minister Yamani's London oil consultancy to close

* Saudi Arabia tops UK as fourth largest defence spender-report

* Saudi Aramco cuts March Arab Light oil price to Asia by $0.7/bbl

* Saudi Airlines to IPO cargo, maintenance units next -official

QATAR

* Pakistan hopes to sign cut-price gas deal with Qatar

* QNB Financial Services expands coverage to Saudi, Egypt, UAE

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain toughens penalties for insulting king

OMAN

* Oman to sell 19 pct of Omantel in 2 phases over 8-10 weeks -reports

* Oman's National Gas Co confirms CEO detained in corruption case