MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 12

DUBAI Feb 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets on a roll as Yellen reassures

* Brent rises modestly on weather-related demand for heating oil, gasoline

* Gold falls back as stocks rally; Yellen keeps losses in check

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains, other markets mixed with few cues

* U.N. Security Council discusses Syria aid draft Russia dislikes

* Obama says U.S. will deal harshly with violators of Iran sanctions

* Fed to emerging markets: Think on your policy shortcomings

* Algerian military plane crashes into mountain, 77 killed

* UK's Cameron cancels Middle East trip due to flood crisis

* Middle East crude tanker rates rise after fresh cargo push

* Leaders of divided Cyprus resolve new try at power-sharing deal

* Goldman puts 'for sale' sign on Iran's old uranium supplier

* Iran "forever" comments on nuclear programme seen as sop to hardliners

* Abbas aide calls Kerry peace formula a recipe for failure

* Iran, Indonesia oil firms plan to build refinery

TURKEY

* Turkish editor hits out at media coercion under Erdogan

* Turkish lira steady as U.S. Fed signals tapering continuity

* New Issue-World Bank prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $82 mln

* Turkey's Aliaga Izmir refinery to carry out Apr-May maintenance

* Court delays Istanbul airport project, requires further reports

* Turkish central bank injects 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.919 bln

* RESEARCH ALERT-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi: JP Morgan cuts target price

* Turkey sees bigger than expected decline in 2014 c/a deficit-min/TV

EGYPT

* Egyptian developer SODIC says 2013 sales revenue up 69 pct y/y

* Former presidential hopeful predicts new Egypt revolt

* Egypt's FIHC buys 42,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* Secular Egyptian detainees complain of police torture

* Egypt received at least $2 bln in FDI from July to Dec 2013 - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad to meet Alitalia's banks this week

* Mubadala says assessing options for $1.25 bln bond maturity

* Balfour Beatty wins joint contract for Abu Dhabi airport

* Dubai's Drake and Scull says unit wins $102 mln Nakheel contract

* Loss-making Man City to break even this season - Soriano

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamist threat at home forces Saudi rethink on Syria

* Yemen hands 29 Qaeda militants to Saudi Arabia -website

KUWAIT

* Independent entity needed for sharia supervision -Kuwait c.bank

* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia at Oman/Dubai minus $0.60/bbl, down $0.30

* Kuwait's takaful firms struggle in crowded market

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar promises better welfare for World Cup workers

BAHRAIN

* Moody's confirms BMI Bank's Ba1 deposit ratings with negative outlook