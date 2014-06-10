版本:
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-yr high on Wall St bull run, dollar steady

* Brent crude oil rises above $110 on global growth prospects

* Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles, led by Arabtec; Egypt up after Sisi sworn in

* Iran says 6-month extension of nuclear talks may be necessary

* Libya arrives for OPEC with exports at a trickle

* Iraq says to take "severe measures" over Kurdish oil exports

* More than two dozen dead as Taliban assault Pakistan's main airport

* Lebanon's deadlocked politicians fail again to choose president

* Turkish Airlines to convert option to buy 15 Boeing planes into firm order

* Libyan court says PM's election invalid, raising hopes of end to stalemate

* Iran's Rouhani in Turkey says tackling "terrorism" a priority

* Iraq to stay ahead of Iran for now in rivalry for OPEC No.2 spot

EGYPT

* Egypt arrests 7 men for harassing women during Sisi celebrations

* Egypt's Beltone agrees 5-to-1 share split

* Egypt puts Sinai's Al-Arish port under military control

* Egypt lowers target for local wheat purchases from current harvest

* Egypt to destroy illegal buildings along Nile to help farmers

* Sisi keeps Egyptian premier to fix economy after turmoil

* Egypt extends 5 percent supplementary tax to companies

* Egypt's Elsewedy Q1 net profit up 69 pct yr/yr

* Egypt pound firms at c.bank sale after Sisi sworn in, black market flat

* Egypt's Palm Hills real estate developer appoints new co-CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia jails 33 for up to 30 years on terrorism charges

* Saudi govt seizes Riyadh land plot from Saudi Telecom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says property market driven by fundamentals, not speculators

* UAE's RAKBANK eyes benchmark-sized debut bond issue

* Alitalia needs a few weeks to close Etihad deal - CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank completes 24.9 pct stake buy in Indonesian lender

* Dubai's Emaar Malls seen selling 10-yr sukuk this week -sourcesEMAR.DU

* Emirates Steel lowers cost with $1.3 bln refinancing deal

* UAE's Etisalat plans 3.1 bln euro bond issue in four tranches - leads

* UAE's Mubadala to convert bonds into 79.4 mln Tabreed shares

QATAR

* AT&T settles U.S. lawsuit with broadcaster Al Jazeera

* Soccer-Blatter blasts some criticism of FIFA as racist

* Reuters Insider - Corporate pressure on FIFA grows over Qatar's World Cup

* BP, Budweiser join soccer sponsors' revolt over Qatar

* Soccer sponsors raise pressure on FIFA over Qatar claims

KUWAIT

* Mobile firm Viva Kuwait full-year profit jumps six-fold

OMAN

* Bank Muscat considers sale of brokerage unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
