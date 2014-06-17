MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 17

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
DUBAI, June 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares soft on anxiety over Iraq, Ukraine
* Brent crude oil higher as Iraq conflict fuels supply worry
* Gold steady near 3-week top on safe haven bids from Iraq tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Iraq prompts more profit-taking; Arabtec plunges again
* U.S. considers air strikes on Iraq, holds talks with Iran
* Iran and six powers seek to recover momentum for nuclear deal
* Jordan's U.N. envoy appointed new U.N. human rights chief
* Yemen's president appoints new oil minister
* Fugitive VP says Iraq violence part of a Sunni Arab revolt
* After Kirkuk, Kurds want quarter of Iraq oil revenue
* Gulf's billions insulate economies, markets from Iraq turmoil
* World Bank's IFC considering return to sukuk market
TURKEY
* Turkish opposition nominate former top Muslim envoy for presidency
* Turkish markets weaker on violence in neighbouring Iraq
* EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond
* Turkey could cut rates this month if inflation falling - Basci
EGYPT
* Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist on hunger strike
* Egypt's main commercial oil product users sign up to smart card system
* Egypt's new govt adds investment minister, other changes
* Hosting UK MPs, Egypt's carpet king tries to pull rug from under Muslim Brotherhood
* Egyptian property firm SODIC considering rights issue
* Gold miner Centamin expects court case to be resolved before year-end
* Egypt's pound stable on official market, weakens in black market
* Egypt regulator examines Beltone director's EFG trades - sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi rejects foreign interference in Iraq, blames "sectarian" Maliki
* TABLE-Saudi May inflation stable at 2.7 pct y/y
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's RAKBANK sets initial price thoughts for debut bond sale - leads
* Dubai's Arabtec says no rift with big shareholder Aabar
* Abu Dhabi's Al Jaber Group signs debt restructuring
* TABLE-Dubai May inflation eases to 2.8 pct y/y
* Dubai faces moment of truth over looming property bubble
QATAR
* Qatar Airways A380 deliveries delayed again -CEO
* Qatar blames Iraqi government for rebel advance
KUWAIT
* Dust storm closes Kuwait's three ports - KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub
* Bahrain's GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator monitoring
* Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1 mln from Indian partner (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
