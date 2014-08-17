MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 17

DUBAI Aug 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil jumps up after Ukraine says hit Russian armored force

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on Ukraine news, bond yields slide

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Abu Dhabi and Egypt; Qatar rally falters

* Islamic State executed 700 people from Syrian tribe -monitoring group

* Iraq's Maliki finally steps aside, paving way for new gov't

* Iraqi Kurdish leader appeals to Germany for weapons

* Iraqi Sunnis say could join new gov't, fight Islamic State

* Hezbollah sees Islamic State insurgents as threat to Gulf, Jordan

* Gold cuts losses on renewed Russian-Ukraine tensions

* Hamas says Israel must accept Palestinian demands or face long war

* Palestinians accuse Israel of violating Gaza truce

EGYPT

* Three Islamist protesters killed in Cairo -security sources

* Egyptian banks to issue 5-year investment vehicles for Suez Canal -PM

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* EFG Hermes' second-quarter profit surges year on year

SAUDI ARABIA

* As Saudi bourse opens, foreigners face clash of investment cultures

* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges down to 2.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini bank ABC upsizes loan facility to $750 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)