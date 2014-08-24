MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 24

DUBAI Aug 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pause, dollar rises on Fed comments, Ukraine

* U.S. crude falls, down for fifth week, on ample supply

* Gold rises slightly after Yellen comment, but outlook dim

* Obama may seek new funds to battle Islamic State - Senate aide

* Bombs kill at least 35 across Iraq a day after mosque shooting

* Shi'ite militia kill dozens of Iraqi Sunnis in mosque shooting

* Egypt calls for Gaza ceasefire as fighting rages

* Hamas backs Palestinian push for ICC Gaza war crimes probe

* Tens of thousands of Yemeni Houthis protest against govt in capital

* U.N. nuclear inquiry on Iran seen making slow headway-diplomats

* UN says Syria death toll tops 190,000, rights envoy raps world powers

EGYPT

* At least 33 dead in bus crash in Egypt's Sinai

* Djezzy's parent says stake fairly valued ahead of deal vote

* Egypt to issue 550 mln euros in one-year treasury bills

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Nigerian who died in UAE tests negative for Ebola

* Etihad plan to buy Darwin stake fails to meet Swiss rules -agency

* Bank Sarasin mis-sold $200 mln investments to Kuwaitis - Dubai court

* UAE central bank says StanChart liable to legal action

* Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm set to refinance $880 mln loan-bankers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis propose 10 pct foreign ownership cap for bourse

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to boost oil exports to China to 500,000 bpd in three years