MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 1

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
DUBAI, Sept 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble in early trade, euro sinks
* Oil higher on Ukraine tensions, data, but posts second monthly fall
* Palladium extends winning streak to 4th session on supply fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Emaar surges ahead of unit's IPO; most markets rise
* KOGAS says starts commercial crude oil production in Iraq's Badra
* Israel claims W.Bank land for possible settlement use, draws U.S. rebuke
* Jubilant Iraqi forces break two-month siege of Amerli -officials
* As Islamic State fighters begin to blend in, defeating them no easy matter
* Libya oil production rises to 700,000 barrels per day -state oil firm
* Iran says possible response to new US sanctions could not be "pleasant"
TURKEY
* Turkish deputy PM Babacan to maintain oversight of economy -officials
EGYPT
* UAE to provide Egypt "about $9 bln" in oil products - Egypt oil ministry
* Egypt foreign reserves close to July level - central bank governor
* Kellogg Co makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr-statement
* Egypt's Palm Hills Q2 net profit down 8.3 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* IFC confirms $100 mln investment in Saudi's ACWA Power
* Saudi Sahara says ethylene and propylene unit shuts plant for maintenance
* Saudi Aramco sets September propane at $745/T,down $35
* Saudi Sipchem affiliate shuts butanediol plant for upgrade
* Saudi stocks richly valued but still attractive -funds
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Government of Sharjah names 5 for potential USD sukuk
* Dubai retailer Marka appoints CEO
* Dubai airport passenger traffic slips 2.9 pct in July on runway work
* Dubai's Emaar to launch long-awaited malls unit IPO in Sept
KUWAIT
* Viva Kuwait says gets regulator's approval to list on bourse
QATAR
* Qatar lender Al Khaliji names Khalifa as CEO
BAHRAIN
* Head of Bahrain telecom operator's domestic unit resigns
* Bahrain Batelco says India ex-partner is bankrupt, seeks $212 mln owed
* Bahrain detains Shi'ite rights activist on arrival at airport (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
TOKYO, April 19 Christian Dior launched its new Tokyo store with a fashion show in the rooftop gardens of a luxury mall, where models sported new looks from its creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates, the largest international airline by passenger traffic, said on Wednesday it was cutting flights on five U.S. routes after restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on some air travel had weakened demand.