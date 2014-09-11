MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 11

DUBAI, Sept 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tread cautiously after Obama speech

* Oil falls on supply growth, U.S. crude drops to 16-month low

* Gold near 3-mth low on dollar strength, rate hike fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops on Emaar Malls IPO, most markets slip

* Obama orders U.S. airstrikes in Syria against Islamic State

* Kerry calls new Baghdad government "heart" of fight against Islamic State

* Hong Kong wins tight pricing on inaugural $1 bln sukuk

* Putin, Iran's Rouhani to discuss trade, economic ties

* Yemen patches crude pipeline sabotaged by tribesmen, pumping resumes

* Libyan oil production to rise to 1 mln bpd in October - Prime Minister

* Watchdog says has evidence of chlorine attacks in Syria

* Israel defence budget to rise, deficit to stay under control -PM

TURKEY

* U.S. says still advocating for Raytheon in Turkish missile tender

* Slower Turkish growth threatens 2014 target, pressures central bank

EGYPT

* Dozens join hunger strike for release of Egypt political prisoners

* Egypt's FIHC buys soyoil and sunflower oil in tender -trade

* Egypt signs Sahara oil exploration deals with US firm

* Egypt consumer inflation picks up to 11.5 pct in August

* Majority owner of Egypt's Juhayna sells 1.2 pct of firm

* Pioneers to buy Arab Dairy in $35 mln deal-CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia agrees to host training of moderate Syria rebels

* Obama calls Saudi king ahead of speech on Islamic State

* Saudi reports oil cutback as OPEC again cuts demand view

* Saudi shipper Bahri names Omar as CEO

* Worst time for Saudi Arabia's giant new oil refinery: Russell

* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo Chemical invite banks to back JV plant expansion

* Saudi Arabia's clerics condemn IS but preach intolerance

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World offers collateral, early cash to extend $25 bln debt deal

* Sharjah draws massive demand for debut $750 mln sukuk issue

* Emirates NBD $500 mln perpetual bond launched at 6.375 pct

* Guggenheim Partners sets up Mideast advisory, asset management JV

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA says CFO Kersley resigns

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar July credit growth lowest since at least 2006

* Qatar to launch venture share market early next year -exchange

KUWAIT

* Kuwait OPEC governor expects oil to return to, hold $100 level

* Kuwait Energy, Dragon Oil find oil in Iraq

BAHRAIN

* New Issue-Kingdom of Bahrain prices $1.25 bln 2044 bond

OMAN

* Oman fund says working with Bulgaria to solve Corpbank problems

* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth eases from 17-mth high, M2 up

* TABLE-Oman July inflation falls to 5-mth low of 0.6 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)