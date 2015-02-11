MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 11

DUBAI Feb 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, currencies count down to Greek meetings

* U.S. crude up on less than expected U.S. crude stock build

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as investors eye Greek debt crisis

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back slightly on debt rating cuts, oil

* MIDEAST DEBT-Confident Gulf bond market shrugs off S&P downgrades

* Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens, Iran lowers OSP

* U.S. airlines disclose details of bookings lost to Gulf carriers

* American hostage Mueller's family, U.S. government say she is dead

* United States closes its embassy in conflict-hit Yemen

* Aid agencies see many more migrant deaths in Mediterranean

* Finance chiefs vow action to bolster growth at G20 meet, Greece weighs

* Putin's oil tsar slams OPEC and U.S., launches broadside at price crash

* Deutsche Boerse faces renewed U.S. battle over Iran dealings

* Libya could exhaust wheat reserves in 2-3 months without new supplies

* Syrian government launches offensive against rebels in south

* Algeria LNG shipments from Arzew port resume - port source

* Turkey's lira weakens to record low of 2.5 against dollar

* Iran fuel oil revenue up 30 pct despite sanctions -Shana

* Credit ratings moves hit Gulf stock markets, Kazakh bonds

* Syria gets information on U.S.-led air strikes via Iraq-Assad

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB bank Q4 net profit up 36 percent year-on-year

* Local investment in Egypt rises 1.3 pct y/y in Q1 -state media

* Russian firms could take part in Egypt's grain silo plan - minister

* Russia's Putin, Egypt's Sisi say committed to fighting terrorism

* French Rafale fighter jet sale to Egypt "imminent" -source

* Egypt's core inflation falls to 7.06 pct in January -central bank

* Vodafone Egypt spending $1.25 billion on network upgrade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank predicts stable inflation in Q1

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Rights group says workers still abused at Abu Dhabi Louvre project

* Dubai's Emirates says to hire more than 11,000 staff

* UAE says its jets resume airstrikes against Islamic State

* UAE telcom company du sees competition in fixed-line services within months

* Dubai's Jumeirah Group says to almost double hotel portfolio by 2018

* Dubai Holding has no plans to float firm or its units -CEO

* Dubai airports cargo volume jumps 18 pct in 2014

* UAE's ADNOC sign $500 mln technical agreement with Oxy

* Abu Dhabi gas firms award $1.6 bln expansion contracts

* Orders over A$175 mln for 7-year Emirates NBD kangaroo bond

BAHRAIN

* 22:11:28 RTRS - Bahrain bought about 25,000 tonnes wheat from Australia- trade (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)