MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as South Korea cuts rates
* Brent up, US crude down, widening spread after stockpile
build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises in otherwise weak Gulf;
Egypt slides
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low after eight-day losing
streak
* Aid groups say UN Security Council failed Syria, 2014
worst year yet
* Erdogan underlines rates view to Turkish central bank
chief
* Kerry tells Republicans: you cannot modify Iran-U.S.
nuclear deal
* Iraqi forces push into Tikrit, bombers hit Ramadi
* Iraq builds up arrears to majors as oil price drops -
sources
* Iran boosts steel import duties as protectionism gathers
pace
* Shale oil to dominate Russia-OPEC talks in June
* For Palestinians, Israel's election offers bleak horizon
* Iraqi foreign minister dismisses Saudi worries about
Iranian control
* Greece's NBG to sell further 13 pct stake in Finansbank by
end-2015 -officials
EGYPT
* Egypt bourse expects 7-8 stock listings by mid-2015
-chairman
* Egypt pins hope for revival on investment conference
* Egyptian pound steady on official market
* European ports set to lose LNG supply to Egypt this summer
* Egypt's Eastern Co first company to seek land in Suez
Canal project
* Egypt to introduce tax reforms under investment
drive-minister
* Egypt's CIB eyeing Citigroup's retail operations
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom net profit plummets 76.4 pct in
2014
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE official says 'happy to talk' with U.S. about alleged
airline subsidies - media
* Lloyd's of London targets foreign investors for new
business
* Emirates Airline expects drop in annual fuel costs
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation eases to 4.6 pct y/y
* Dassault Aviation says restarts Rafale sales talks with
UAE
* Emirates airline COO says gets 787, A350 improvements as
mulls big order
* Dubai's Amlak Finance posts 2014 profit rise on debt
restructuring
* Dubai February inflation edges down to 4.3 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador from Sweden in diplomatic
row
* Saudi Arabia's Takween signs $347 mln loan for Savola
Packaging buy
* Saudi's Riyad Capital predicts 25 pct growth in AUM over
several years
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain detains student, teachers over Koranic recitation
to music
QATAR
* Fitch Upgrades 7 Qatari Banks on Changed Support
Assessment
* Qatar Exchange CEO sees 2 IPOs, 4 ETFs in 2015; corporate
bond market in 2 yrs
* Qatar moves fiscal year-end, reforms budget policy
* Qatar's bourse says working on margin trading, FTSE index
upgrade
OMAN
* Oman bourse may see two initial share sales before summer
- exec
