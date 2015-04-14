版本:
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 14

DUBAI, April 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hesitate, Singapore stands pat on policy

* Oil prices rise on expected U.S. shale production dip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia climbs, falling rig demand hurts Qatar

* PRECIOUS-Gold sticks below $1,200, U.S. rate hike outlook in focus

* Kerry asks Congress for more time and space on Iran deal

* UN vote on Tuesday on Yemen arms embargo; Russia stance unclear

* UN says Iraq government responsible for protecting journalists

* Russia opens way to missile deliveries to Iran, starts oil-for-goods swap

* OPEC publication urges non-members to help stabilise oil market

* Turkey's Albaraka says secures $268 mln murabaha syndication

* Malaysia's KLK to raise up to 1.6 bln ringgit from multi-currency sukuk

EGYPT

* Egypt to buy up to 3.7 mln tonnes of local wheat from Tuesday

* China Railway Construction's unit signs agreement on railway project in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi banks Samba and SABB post small profit gains, Al Rajhi earnings down

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Saudi's PetroRabigh says plans $1.9 bln rights issue

* Saudi Arabia trims oil supply to some Asian buyers -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Credit Agricole's Islamic bank co-head Rahman departs - statement

* UAE Islamic insurers consider mergers as tighter rules bite

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* Dubai's DGCX to set date in two weeks for launch of spot gold

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala GE Capital says no plans to change shareholdings

* Dubai housing prices fall slightly in Q1 -JLL

* Private equity house Abraaj closes $990 mln sub-Saharan Africa fund

* Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $91 mln hotel engineering contract

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

* Qatar shipper Milaha eyes combining tanker business with UAE firm

* Qatar's Gulf International Services Q1 profit rises 89 pct

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH says to review London and Kuwait listings

* Bahrain sovereign fund wants to double assets under management in 7 yrs

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman's PDO says to lift oil output 5 pct in four years

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates

* Total pulls out of Oman offshore exploration block -official (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

