MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady after China stimulus, euro hurt by Greek woes
* Oil prices ease as U.S. stockpiles seen rising
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200 on stronger dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips, other Gulf markets rise
* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil buying supports
* 10:59:59 AM RTRS - MEDIA-U.S. airlines claim to document subsidies at Gulf rivals- WSJ
* U.S. Navy sends more warships near Yemen in security move
* Iran charging U.S. journalist Rezaian with four crimes -Washington Post
* IFC invests $18 mln in Al Safi Danone's Iraq unit
* BP says taking more oil from Iraq as payment BP.L
* IFSB guidance for Islamic banks may spur sukuk issues, deposit insurance
TURKEY
* Germany, defying Turkey, to call 1915 Armenian massacre 'genocide'
* Oil flows via Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline hit new high of 650,000 bpd
* Turkey's Vakifbank secures syndicated loan of $204 mln and 763 mln euros
* Turkey's Sabanci says roadshow April 20-29 for Kordsa stake sale
EGYPT
* Canada to issue passport to jailed Al Jazeera journalist Fahmy
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* Egypt central bank to hold rates after inflation pick-up -survey
* Egypt sentences 22 members of Brotherhood to death-judicial sources
* CIB to submit offer for Citigroup's Egyptian retail portfolio
* Egypt's foodmaker Edita signs $12 mln contracts with Hostess Brands
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes seeks to raise $51 mln in capital hike
SAUDI ARABIA
* Naimi says Saudi oil production near record high in April
* Saudi's Tasnee to cut costs, revise contracts after swinging to loss
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group posts 2.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
* Saudi's Sipchem Q1 net profit up 17.3 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi Arabia on alert over possible oil or mall attack
* Saudi Telecom first-quarter net profit rises 4.7 pct
* Saudi's Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Q4 net profit rises 5.7 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Obama, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss need for military equipment
* UAE's ADNOC says no timeframe for decision on onshore concession
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* ADNOC to ramp up run rate at newly expanded Ruwais refinery by June
* UAE buyer tenders for wheat, barley corn and soymeal -trade
* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18 pct, beats estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.2 pct, ahead of estimates
* Fitch Assigns Barwa Bank Q.S.C. 'A+' IDR; Outlook Stable
* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit falls 40 pct
BAHRAIN
* Moody's downgrades three Bahraini banks' ratings to Baa3/Prime-3, negative outlook
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* CERAWEEK-Kuwait's KUFPEC looking for acquisitions globally with current oil prices -CEO
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait fin min: studying proposals to introduce same tax for local, foreign cos
OMAN
* BP expects to start gas output from Oman's Khazzan by 2017 BP.L
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* Oman Feb bank lending growth 11.4 pct y/y, fastest since Jan 2013
* Oman's ONIC Holding and Ominvest say boards approve proposed merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.