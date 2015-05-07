MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

BRIEF-Ackroo qtrly revenues up 18 pct to $649,385
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips, euro hovers at 2-month peak amid global bond rout
* PRECIOUS-Gold capped below $1,200 as bond yields jump
* Oil prices fall after hitting 2015 highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil hits new 2015 high
* Yemen urges ground intervention to save country: letter to U.N.
* Netanyahu clinches deal to form new Israeli government
* Obama expected to push for Gulf missile defense at U.S. summit
* Iran says dispute over seized Maersk ship could be settled in days
* India and Iran sign port deal despite US warning about haste
* Pentagon sees "tough" Iraqi battle to secure Baiji oil refinery
* Over 120 die in Yemen as Houthis take key Aden district
* OPEC unlikely to cut in June without non-OPEC as oil rebounds -Gulf delegate
* MasterCard doubles card numbers in Middle East, Africa
* Assad says army to reinforce besieged troops in northwest Syria
* Iran determined to regain its share of oil export market -oil minister
* Starwood Hotels & resorts to double Middle East portfolio in next five years
* Libya's strike-hit El Feel oilfield remains closed -field engineer
* Khamenei says U.S. military threats against Iran endanger nuclear talks
* Indonesia hires four banks to manage next global sukuk - IFR
* IATA says global air travel demand may soften in Q2
* Turkish econ min sees stronger growth, measures to control food prices
EGYPT
* World Bank lends Egypt $500 mln for social housing project
* Egypt's foreign reserves at $20.525 bln at end-April -c.bank
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
JORDAN
* Jordan launches tender to buy 6 LNG cargoes this summer
* Jordan Islamic Bank posts nine percent rise in first-quarter profit
SAUDI ARABIA
* Kerry pushes for pause in Yemen fighting in Saudi meetings
* Houthi shells kill five in Saudi border town
* Saudi market opening will take time to boost to local managers - Jadwa CEO
* Saudi regulator approves IPO of aviation ground handler
* Saudis have limited success in keeping oil market share: Russell
* Saudi Electricity says looking for investments to diversify
* King's changes make Saudi policy less predictable
* Saudi shipper Bahri hopes to issue sukuk this quarter -exec
* Saudi's Khodari expects govt compensation for labour fees -exec
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai crude price strengthens, may trigger oil release
* UAE's Tabreed seeks shareholder nod for 1 bln dirham bond buyback
* ADNOC raises April Murban crude price, keeps premium to Saudi oil
* CFTC sues two UAE traders for allegedly spoofing gold futures
* Dubai's Arabtec names new chairman in continued upheaval
QATAR
* Al Jazeera America says replaces CEO
* Qatar invites firms to bid for Al-Shaheen field in blow to Maersk
* Qatar Air eyes stake in India's IndiGo, wary on A380neo
KUWAIT
* Boeing poised to clinch $3 bln-plus Kuwait F/A-18 order
* Kuwait Finance House says may sell Malaysia unit
OMAN
* M1 Ltd updates on acquisition of shares in Integrated Telecommunications Oman SAOC (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
