MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble on Greek woes, euro
pressured
* Brent crude oil prices dip on weak Asian economies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges as capital gains tax delayed;
Gulf mixed
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high on U.S. rate
expectations
* Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemen after truce expires
* U.S. signals no strategy shift in Iraq, despite Ramadi's
fall
* Europe wants central role in Middle East peace, Mogherini
says
* Assad, under pressure, may need his friends more than ever
* Turkish labour protest spreads, hitting two top automakers
* BP agrees to cut spending on Iraq's Rumaila field after
oil price drop
* Russia's Putin to discuss energy with Iraqi PM in Moscow
* Iran uses maritime confrontations to project power in Gulf
* South Africa's FirstRand Bank raises $235 mln via two-year
loan in Gulf
* Oil price likely to hold up for rest of year-Kuwait OPEC
governor
* OMV CEO says no current plans to completely exit Libya,
Yemen
EGYPT
* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to five
Egyptian banks
* Egypt death sentences worry U.S., U.N., Turkey
* Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for two years
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts first-quarter net profit of
$24.37 mln
* Field of bidders narrows for Citigroup's Egyptian retail
business
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabian Airlines fined $1.6 million for breaking EU
aviation law
* Saudi Arabia's March oil exports highest in over 9 years -
data
* Saudi's Algosaibi to present improved offer to creditors
June 2
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ICBC Dubai branch launches $500 mln 5-yr bond
* Dubai Islamic Bank picks arrangers for potential dollar
sukuk
* Emirates and BT Group sign 6 year deal for global contact
centre managed services
QATAR
* Qatar says BBC crew on 2022 tour held for trespass
* Pressure group, unions want FIFA sponsors to act on Qatar
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House may sell properties, cut small number
of jobs
OMAN
* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to five
Omani banks
* Mill in Oman buys about 60,000 tonnes Russian wheat -trade
* Oman's Bank Nizwa withdraws United Finance merger proposal
