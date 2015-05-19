MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI May 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble on Greek woes, euro pressured

* Brent crude oil prices dip on weak Asian economies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges as capital gains tax delayed; Gulf mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high on U.S. rate expectations

* Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemen after truce expires

* U.S. signals no strategy shift in Iraq, despite Ramadi's fall

* Europe wants central role in Middle East peace, Mogherini says

* Assad, under pressure, may need his friends more than ever

* Turkish labour protest spreads, hitting two top automakers

* BP agrees to cut spending on Iraq's Rumaila field after oil price drop

* Russia's Putin to discuss energy with Iraqi PM in Moscow

* Iran uses maritime confrontations to project power in Gulf

* South Africa's FirstRand Bank raises $235 mln via two-year loan in Gulf

* Oil price likely to hold up for rest of year-Kuwait OPEC governor

* OMV CEO says no current plans to completely exit Libya, Yemen

EGYPT

* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to five Egyptian banks

* Egypt death sentences worry U.S., U.N., Turkey

* Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for two years

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts first-quarter net profit of $24.37 mln

* Field of bidders narrows for Citigroup's Egyptian retail business

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian Airlines fined $1.6 million for breaking EU aviation law

* Saudi Arabia's March oil exports highest in over 9 years - data

* Saudi's Algosaibi to present improved offer to creditors June 2

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ICBC Dubai branch launches $500 mln 5-yr bond

* Dubai Islamic Bank picks arrangers for potential dollar sukuk

* Emirates and BT Group sign 6 year deal for global contact centre managed services

QATAR

* Qatar says BBC crew on 2022 tour held for trespass

* Pressure group, unions want FIFA sponsors to act on Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House may sell properties, cut small number of jobs

OMAN

* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to five Omani banks

* Mill in Oman buys about 60,000 tonnes Russian wheat -trade

* Oman's Bank Nizwa withdraws United Finance merger proposal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)