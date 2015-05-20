MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 20

DUBAI May 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, but upbeat Japan GDP lifts Nikkei

* Oil prices rise on strong Japan, Australia economic data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises further on tax delay; weaker oil leaves Gulf mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold hit by robust dollar, equities ahead of Fed minutes

* Obama meets with advisers on Iraq, reaffirms support for Abadi -White House

* With nuclear deal in sight, Iran drives harder bargain in Indian trade talks

* Islamic State learns lessons from U.S. raid - jihadist sources

* Iraq deploys tanks as Islamic State tightens grip on Ramadi

* Iraq approves $526 mln drilling deal for West Qurna oilfield

* Zain Iraq seeks to sell 25 pct of shares after Baghdad listing

* Libya's NOC chief sees higher oil prices, not relying on OPEC

* Tajik lender plans switch to Islamic banking as new rules arrive

* Islamic mutual funds fall short of global demand -study

* Iran aims to win back oil sales to S.Korea - Iranian ambassador

EGYPT

* BP increases stake in Egypt gas field after DEA farm down

* Egypt opens new power plant as peak energy season approaches

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

* Egypt security forces step up sexual violence since Mursi's ouster-human rights group

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Airlines to expand fleet by over 80 planes -exec quoted

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates NBD, Abraaj said to weigh IPO of payments unit- Bloomberg

* UAE's RAKBANK makes offer to buy RAK National Insurance

* Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty appoints Willem van Wyk CEO, Dubai

* Bank of Sharjah picks arrangers for potential debut dollar bond -leads

* Mubadala's Nong Yao oil field in Thailand to start production in June -CEO

QATAR

* Gulfstream Aerospace announces increased aircraft order from Qatar airways GD.N

* Acciona wins $525 mln desalination plant contract in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says unclear how long price improvement will last

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar launches a $300 mln perpetual bond - leads

* Energy Recovery announces $1 mln shipment for Sidem power plant in Oman

* Oman's Al Omaniya says to bid for United Finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)