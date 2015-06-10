MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wallow near 3-mth lows on Greece, Fed anxiety

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts rise as oil rebounds but Saudi dips before MSCI call

* Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, increased world demand outlook

* Gold firm on sluggish dollar, US rate view limits gains

* U.S. prepares plan to send several hundred more troops to Iraq - officials

* Islamic Development Bank increases sukuk programme to $25 bln

* Delegates of Libya's elected parliament to discuss peace plan despite divisions

* Israeli PM wants Arab states to press Palestinians back to peace talks

* HSBC to shed 50,000 jobs in quest for higher payouts

* Syrian rebels capture army base in south-rebels, monitor

* EIA raises 2015 but lowers 2016 oil production forecasts

* Erdogan looms large as Turkey's AK Party mulls coalition options

* Gulf governments agree on gradual reduction of telecom roaming fees

* Baghdad makes $430 million budget payment to Kurds-finance minister

* GCC countries need to slash public spending - World Bank

* Iran to take legal action if U.S. stops new Mahan Air planes - ISNA

* Lebanon's c.bank governor says hopes govt can issue more dollar debt this year

EGYPT

* Egypt militants fire rockets toward airport used by multinational peacekeepers - sources

* U.S. State Department will not meet Brotherhood group on Washington visit

* Egypt regulator proposes introducing covered and non-rated bonds

* Egyptian pound stable at official auction and on black market

* Egypt court sentences 11 to death over soccer violence

* Egyptian lender CIB to buy Citi's Egypt retail business

* Egypt hits 'complications' in plan for new administrative capital

* Egypt says signs $4.6 bln development deal with Arabia Group

* Egyptian central bank says met half foreign investors' dollar backlog

* Egypt says Human Rights Watch report politicised, biased

* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric posts Q1 net profit of $35 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia keeps July crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi Arabia summons Iran ambassador after poisoning of Saudis

* Saudi ministry says higher oil output driven by demand

* Saudi's Yansab trims dividend for H1 2015 to 1 riyal/share

* Fitch: Saudi Sovereign Borrowing Could Spur Corporate Sukuk

* Saudi's Othaim Malls revives plans for debut riyal sukuk - sources

* Saudi's Mobily says postpones Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting

* Saudi Aramco buys gasoil for July to meet summer demand

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* RWE talks with Abu Dhabi investor focus on renewables, not stake

* Emirates airline says to submit response soon in Open Skies row

* Dubai's Access Infra to launch solar plant in Uganda this year

QATAR

Qatar could turn off tap on mining funding after investment review

* Qatar cuts 2015 GDP growth forecast, sees deficit in 2016

* Qatar buys $1.2 bln HK Electric stake from Li Ka-shing's firms (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)