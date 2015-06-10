MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 Here are some factors that may



INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wallow near 3-mth lows on
Greece, Fed anxiety
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts rise as oil rebounds but
Saudi dips before MSCI call
* Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, increased world demand
outlook
* Gold firm on sluggish dollar, US rate view limits gains
* U.S. prepares plan to send several hundred more troops to
Iraq - officials
* Islamic Development Bank increases sukuk programme to $25
bln
* Delegates of Libya's elected parliament to discuss peace
plan despite divisions
* Israeli PM wants Arab states to press Palestinians back to
peace talks
* HSBC to shed 50,000 jobs in quest for higher payouts
* Syrian rebels capture army base in south-rebels, monitor
* EIA raises 2015 but lowers 2016 oil production forecasts
* Erdogan looms large as Turkey's AK Party mulls coalition
options
* Gulf governments agree on gradual reduction of telecom
roaming fees
* Baghdad makes $430 million budget payment to Kurds-finance
minister
* GCC countries need to slash public spending - World Bank
* Iran to take legal action if U.S. stops new Mahan Air
planes - ISNA
* Lebanon's c.bank governor says hopes govt can issue more
dollar debt this year
EGYPT
* Egypt militants fire rockets toward airport used by
multinational peacekeepers - sources
* U.S. State Department will not meet Brotherhood group on
Washington visit
* Egypt regulator proposes introducing covered and non-rated
bonds
* Egyptian pound stable at official auction and on black
market
* Egypt court sentences 11 to death over soccer violence
* Egyptian lender CIB to buy Citi's Egypt retail business
* Egypt hits 'complications' in plan for new administrative
capital
* Egypt says signs $4.6 bln development deal with Arabia
Group
* Egyptian central bank says met half foreign investors'
dollar backlog
* Egypt says Human Rights Watch report politicised, biased
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric posts Q1 net profit of $35 mln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia keeps July crude supply to Asia steady
* Saudi Arabia summons Iran ambassador after poisoning of
Saudis
* Saudi ministry says higher oil output driven by demand
* Saudi's Yansab trims dividend for H1 2015 to 1 riyal/share
* Fitch: Saudi Sovereign Borrowing Could Spur Corporate
Sukuk
* Saudi's Othaim Malls revives plans for debut riyal sukuk -
sources
* Saudi's Mobily says postpones Tuesday's annual shareholder
meeting
* Saudi Aramco buys gasoil for July to meet summer demand
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* RWE talks with Abu Dhabi investor focus on renewables, not
stake
* Emirates airline says to submit response soon in Open
Skies row
* Dubai's Access Infra to launch solar plant in Uganda this
year
QATAR
Qatar could turn off tap on mining funding after investment
review
* Qatar cuts 2015 GDP growth forecast, sees deficit in 2016
* Qatar buys $1.2 bln HK Electric stake from Li Ka-shing's
firms
