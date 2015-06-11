MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall St slide halts, kiwi tumbles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise after oil extends gains
* Oil jumps after U.S. stockpile draw; gasoline at 7-month high
* Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries
* Obama orders more troops to Iraq to guide fightback against Islamic State
* Cyberattack targeted Iran nuclear talks venues -Kaspersky Lab
* FIFA shelves bidding for 2026 World Cup, Swiss seize data
* EU leaders push Libya's warring factions over peace deal
* Iran to slow wheat imports after stockpile boost
* Sovereign wealth funds turn to internal fund management -Invesco
* Loyalist of Algeria's Bouteflika named chief of ruling coalition party
* African nations sign agreement to unify main trade blocs
* OPEC says oil market oversupply to ease, but raises output again
* Tunisian court annuls confiscation of ousted president's assets
* Pakistan approves sharia advisory board for Islamic finance
TURKEY
* BBVA considers bid for HSBC's Brazil, Turkey units - report
* Turkish PM says early election is last option, cautions Erdogan
* Backed into corner, Turkey's Erdogan shows hints of compromise
* Turkish policeman sentenced to plant trees for gassing "lady in red"
* Thousands flee into Turkey from Syria as Kurds fight Islamic state
* Turkey's Kurdish party accuses government of inaction over violence
* Turkish growth beats forecast, political turmoil clouds outlook
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for July 11-20 shipment
* Suicide bomber attacks tourist site in Luxor, four Egyptians wounded
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding posts first quarter net profit of $32 mln
* Egypt activists say arrests spike ahead of general strike
* Egypt's annual core, urban inflation rise in May
* CIB says Citi Egypt retail deal includes $140 million worth of assets - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SATORP secures 2 billion Saudi riyal loan
* Cemas takes order worth $550,000 from Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's Petrorabigh extends repairs on hydrogen unit to June 13
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates airline sees more opportunities to fly in Europe
* UAE's Masdar, RWE in talks on green energy projects -source
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi launches $750 mln perpetual Tier 1 bond
* Dubai's financial free zone aims to triple number of firms by 2024
* Moody's assigns Baa3/P-3 first time ratings to United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Invest bank P.S.C.
* ADNOC finalises July-June jet fuel term export contract - sources
* Fitch Rates First Gulf Bank P.J.S.C.'s New ECP Programme 'F1(EXP)'
* Abu Dhabi airport passenger traffic up 15.5 pct in April
* Dubai's Drake & Scull sets initial price thoughts for perpetual dollar sukuk
KUWAIT
* France nears 1 bln euro Kuwait deal to sell Airbus helicopters
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador over banned Shi'ite group
* Aluminium Bahrain gets approval for $3.5 bln expansion
* Buyout firm Arcapita sells $640 mln U.S. real estate portfolio
OMAN
* Oman's United Finance hires KPMG as financial advisor for proposed acquisitions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
